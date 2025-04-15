Lil Nas X’s Reveals a Health Scare to Fans: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face” "I can’t even laugh right bro, what the f--k?" By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 15 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lilnasx, Mega

Rapper Lil Nas X is known for having a theatrical moment. Since he gained fame from his first major single, "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has continued to upset spectators and certain rappers with his outlandish outfits, music videos, and performances. And he does so with an IDGAF attitude that earned a loyal and robust following.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X's fan base is not only used to him showing up as exactly who he is but allows him to flourish while living his truth. His fans are also around for the scary moments, as proven when he shared a health update that affected his appearance. Let's get into it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X posted about his health scare on Instagram.

Lil Nas X discussed a health issue with his fans in an Instagram post. He shared the post on April 14, 2025. He posted a video from a hospital bed where he tried to smile as the right side of his face was paralyzed. Lil Nas X captioned the video, "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face," with a crying emoji.

In the video, Lil Nas X expressed his pain at the hospital, stating he couldn't make a full smile without his mouth appearing crooked. “This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he shared with his fans while laughing. “I’m just like, what the f--k? I can’t even laugh right bro, what the f--k? Oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

Article continues below advertisement

Did Lil Nas X have Bells Palsy?

Lil Nas X's video concerned many of his fans and viewers watching. Several of his commenters inquired about what was going on in his comments section. "Hopefully that’s not a stroke and you be careful," one fan wrote. "I love how positive you are , but get better soon," another said with crying laughing emojis. "At least you can still find a way to laugh about it. a day without laughter is a day wasted! get well soon!" a third fan said.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Us Weekly, Lil Nas X's face also caught celebrities' attention, including Taraji P. Henson and Holly Robinson Peete. Underneath his post, Holly asked, "Is it Bell’s palsy? If so, that’s not funny."

Lil Nas X having bells palsy was not on the bingo card for this month — e$$$ (@hotdilfdefender) April 15, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Per Mayo Clinic, Bell's Palsyis a condition that "causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. Often, the weakness is short-term and improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. Smiles are one-sided, and the eye on the affected side is hard to close."

While the exact cause of Bell's Palsy is unknown, Variety added that certain conditions, including high blood pressure, an infection, diabetes or toxins in one’s system, can trigger the condition. Lil Nas X hasn't disclosed if he battles with any of those health conditions, but he confirmed he wasn't going to be down for long. "Guys, I am OK!!" he confirmed. "Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a-- for me instead! “Imma look funny for a lil bit, but that’s it.”