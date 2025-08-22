Lil Nas X Was Found Wandering Alone in His Underwear — Did He Overdose? Lil Nas X "charged" towards officers, leading to his arrest. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 22 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The success of "Old Town Road" launched the career of Lil Nas X into new heights. The young rapper from Atlanta blew up on the radio and the internet thanks to the popularity of the song, with even children from all over the world thrilled by Lil Nas X's beats and lyrics. The songwriter has won two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and many more accolades that turned him into a rap powerhouse.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Lil Nas X was caught in a bizarre incident in the summer of 2025. It was hard to explain what actually happened to the singer, taking into account the state in which he was found was shocking. What happened to Lil Nas X in Los Angeles? Here's what we know about the event that will keep the internet talking for a very long time.

What happened to Lil Nas X in Los Angeles?

According to the BBC, Lil Nas X was found wandering alone while only wearing a pair of white cowboy boots and his underwear. The rapper was reported by an anonymous person who saw him on the street, prompting the police to find him. The singer was allegedly under the influence of drugs, which is why he was taken to a nearby hospital to prevent a potential overdose. A statement wasn't released in the immediate aftermath of the incident by either Lil Nas X or his representatives.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The incident took place in the build-up to the release of Lil Nas X's second studio album, "Dreamboy." The artist used an unconventional launch strategy for the record, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a variety of teasers and bits before the full "Dreamboy" experience was available. Right after Lil Nas X was found in Los Angeles, the event wasn't expected to affect the press surrounding the studio album.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles after being found.

Lil Nas X is a celebrity, but the state that he was in when the police found him in Los Angeles led the authorities to arrest him. TMZ released an unverified video in which the rapper can be allegedly seen dancing by himself before asking strangers to join the party. The situation only escalated by the time police officers arrived at the scene.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The report declares that Lil Nas X "charged" towards the officers, leading to his being placed under arrest on suspicion of battery. The singer's health status was what prevented him from going directly to prison. Lil Nas X had to be taken to the hospital by the officers themselves due to the state he was found in. The story shocked the rapper's legions of fans, who were patiently waiting for the release of the highly anticipated second studio album.