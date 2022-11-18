These Moms Are Telling Us How Ridiculous the Job Really Is on TikTok
People may think that TikTok is just for the kids, but we are here to set the record straight. TikTok is for literally all of us! Yes, of course Gen Z is on there, but so are their grandparents, scientists, investors, witches, screenwriters, waiters, etc. There is truly a TikTok for everyone.
And that includes moms. From older moms complaining about their adult daughters, to younger moms giving tips to their peers, there's a wide variety of content out there for and by moms.
But it is not just for advice — the mothers are here to bring laughs to the everyday struggles. And this new trend puts them front and center.
What is the Lil Wayne "Lollipop" TikTok trend?
This latest TikTok trend is set to Lil Wayne's "Lollipop." Basically, moms are recording themselves and writing words on the screen about the humorous things they have to deal with in regard to be a mom. Sometimes they have makeup and a cute outfit on, other times it's just sweats. Sometimes the video is in slow motion, other times it's full tempo. But it's always relatable. This trend is definitely the definition of "if you don't laugh, you'll cry."
For example, the video above says, "On my way to take care of my sick kid AGAIN and also try to keep my job so I can pay for daycare where they keep getting said sickness."
Woof. The struggle is very real.
This TikTok says, "POV [point of view] you just wrestled your 2-year-old into a car seat, swept crusty old French fries out of your floorboard, you're late to you next extra curricular activity, and you never let them see you sweat."
This mom is basically the definition of the lyrics: "OK, lil' mama had a swag like mine; she even wear her hair down her back like mine."
This TikTok by @familyfriendlyfinds had a really funny take on the trend. She started with the normal "Lollipop" trend, with the words on the screen reading, "Me at 5 PM: entertaining a feral toddler, holding a clingy baby, while trying to make dinner in the midst of witching hour."
The video then cuts to Terry Crews singing "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton with the words on the screen reading, "My husband at 5 PM: Enjoying his peaceful commute home not realizing he's about to walk into chaos."
This mom didn't even know she was going to be a mom. Her TikTok says, "POV: It's your wedding night and you don't know it yet, but five days later you're going to wake up to find out you're pregnant in the middle of your honeymoon."
Although this trend is very funny and lighthearted, the jobs that moms, dads, and primary caretakers do is the hardest job in the world. Don't wait for the holidays — every day is a good day to call your person and tell them that you're thankful for them.