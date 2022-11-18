These Moms Are Telling Us How Ridiculous the Job Really Is on TikTok

People may think that TikTok is just for the kids, but we are here to set the record straight. TikTok is for literally all of us! Yes, of course Gen Z is on there, but so are their grandparents, scientists, investors, witches, screenwriters, waiters, etc. There is truly a TikTok for everyone.

And that includes moms. From older moms complaining about their adult daughters, to younger moms giving tips to their peers, there's a wide variety of content out there for and by moms.

But it is not just for advice — the mothers are here to bring laughs to the everyday struggles. And this new trend puts them front and center.