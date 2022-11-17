The Invisible Challenge on TikTok Can (Sort of) Erase Your Body With This Filter
If there's one thing that content creators on TikTok love, it's a good TikTok filter. If a new one pops up, everyone on your feed will jump on it just to see what it's all about. They can be purely visual, alter your looks, change your voice, or even put your face up on someone else's body. They're a cheap and fun way to enhance your TikToks and it's always fun to jump on the bandwagon to make yourself look silly on the platform.
However, some of them can dance the line between fun and creepy. This is where the invisible filter falls. The filter has been around for a few years now and people are still using it in order to make their bodies (sort of) vanish. It's a pretty neat effect, but people have previously warned others about the online dangers that this filter possesses.
Nevertheless, people are still jumping on the invisible challenge on TikTok. Read on to find out more about this dicey trend.
The Invisible Challenge on TikTok is a pretty iffy trend.
The invisible body filter on TikTok has been around for a couple of years now. Put simply, it acts as a green screen where your body's skin tone is matched to the color of your background. If you have a reasonably neutral background, it can make you look invisible save for a silhouette. If there's clutter behind you, then those colors may show up on your body as well. Otherwise, it's a pretty neat effect to add to your videos if you want to give yourself a bit of a ghostly image.
It's not as perfect an invisibility effect as you might get with actual green screen magic, but people have still used it to give themselves an ephemeral appearance with pretty results.
However, some have used it to tease their real bodies in glam shots while covering themselves up with the filter. Content like that is enough to have made people skeptical about a filter like this in the past. Luckily, even others were quick to point out how dicey a filter like this could get.
People began searching for ways to remove other users' TikTok filters.
Trusting people on the internet can be difficult, especially when they do stuff like this. With the initial emergence of the invisible body filter on TikTok, people began searching for ways to remove TikTok filters from other people's TikToks. Presumably, people were looking for ways to remove invisible body filters from other videos so they could see what they weren't meant to see.
Many TikTokers took it upon themselves to warn others about the dangers of people trying to remove the invisible body filters from their content. While it's possible to remove filters from your own TikToks, no one should be trying to take filters off from other people's content without their consent.