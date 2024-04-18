Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Here's a Look at Lily Gladstone's Wealth and Influence — Her Net Worth, Revealed Lily Gladstone is our new favorite actress of the year. But, what's this not-so-famous celeb's net worth? By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 18 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Lily Gladstone, the talented American actress renowned for her captivating performances across a spectrum of films, has emerged as a prominent figure not just for her acting prowess but also for the commendable trajectory of her net worth. Her narrative is intricately woven with groundbreaking accomplishments in the film industry, serving as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists and a source of fascination for audiences worldwide.

Beyond her artistic contributions, Lily's financial success stands as a testament to her dedication and talent in an industry known for its challenges and uncertainties. The evolution of her net worth mirrors the growth of her career, reflecting not only monetary achievements but also the profound impact she has had on audiences through her memorable performances. So, what is Lily Gladstone's net worth?

Source: Getty Images Lily Gladstone accepts award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

What is Lily Gladstone's net worth?

Lily's ascent from humble roles to pivotal performances in highly acclaimed films has been both inspiring and impactful. Throughout her career, Lily has captivated audiences with her talent and dedication to her craft. From independent films to television appearances, she has demonstrated versatility and skill, garnering accolades and building a strong reputation in the industry.

A crowning moment in her career came at the 96th Academy Awards, where she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her outstanding portrayal in Killers of the Flower Moon. This historic nomination marked a milestone as she became the first Native American Indigenous individual nominated in this esteemed category. This award, as well as other pivotal roles, Lily portrayed, all worked towards her impressive net worth. Idol Net Worth reports Lily Gladstone's net worth to be $900,000.

Lily Gladstone Actress Net worth: $900,000 Lily Gladstone is an accomplished actress who first rose to fame starring in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' alongside Leonardo Dicaprio. Name: Lily Gladstone Birthdate: August 2, 1986 Birthplace: Kalispell, Montana Father: Red Crow

Starring in Under the Bridge is Lily Gladstone's latest project.

mom called me today and asked if i’ve heard anything good about “that hulu show with the killers of the flower moon lady” bc she thought it looked interesting, oh lily gladstone your impact pic.twitter.com/9v76lQJ8D9 — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) April 18, 2024 Source: X/@ZoeRoseBryan

Lily stars in the new Hulu limited series Under the Bridge. This series is set to released on April 17, 2024 and is adapted from Rebecca Godfrey's 2005 true-crime book, delves into the tragic events surrounding the 1997 death of Vancouver Island teenager Reena Virk.

After attending a party in 1997, Reena never made it back home, leading to a case where several local teenagers were implicated in her murder, garnering widespread attention nationwide. Lily portrays a police officer Cam Bentland, who is responsible for investing the crime. In the series, Lily tracks a serial killer by investigating a series of young girls accused of murder.