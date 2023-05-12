Home > Entertainment Source: Twitter/@lindayacc Linda Yaccarino May Be Twitter's Next CEO, but What Are Her Political Views? Linda Yaccarino has been tapped to replace Elon Musk as CEO of Twitter, leading many to wonder what her personal political beliefs are. By Joseph Allen May 12 2023, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

After an unquestionably tumultuous run as CEO of Twitter, it looks like Elon Musk may be ready to give up that particular job. The company's owner announced recently that he had found a new person to fill the role, leading many to wonder who that person was.

Article continues below advertisement

The news broke that Elon had tapped Linda Yaccarino for the role. Given how political Twitter is as a platform, and how many people were deeply invested in what Elon's views were on particular political questions, many interested observers are naturally curious about Linda's political views.

What are Linda Yaccarino's politics?

Elon has not publicly named Linda as the company's new CEO, but reports suggest that the two are in advanced talks about her taking over. Many people want to know if Linda has similar views as Elon about how Twitter should operate. He made changes to Twitter to make it more "open," but also increased the amount of toxicity and hate speech on the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Although we don't know exactly what Linda's approach to running Twitter might be, we do know that she's an advertising executive at NBCUniversal. She leads a team that has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales. Thanks to her expertise in advertising, Linda has been tapped by presidents of both parties to work on specific projects in partnership with them.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, she was tapped by President Donald Trump to serve a two-year term on his council of Sports Fitness and Nutrition. In 2021, as chair of the Ad Council, she partnered with the Biden administration to create an advertising campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine that featured Pope Francis. While health seems to be an area of interest for Linda, neither of these campaigns suggest who she may have voted for in the most recent election, but we do know she is pro-vaccine.

Linda and Elon have crossed paths before.

Although we don't have a lot of information about her politics, Linda and Elon's general connection seems to suggest that she may be sympathetic to a more libertarian view of the world. The two appeared on stage in April at an event in Miami Beach titled “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships." Elon has also assured users on Twitter that the platform's “commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged.”

Article continues below advertisement

Linda got her start working as an intern in NBCUniversal's media planning department, and spent nearly two decades working in media, advertising, and acquisitions before returning to the company. She clearly has a long history of working in industry, and has proven that she can work with politicians of both parties.