A Woman Inspires Others After Her Husband's Tragic Death Lisa Mia went viral on TikTok after her husband, Robert Brewer's tragic death. She has received praise from others who are also mourning loved ones. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 27 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions vivid accounts of violence and murder. One of the beautiful yet unfortunate benefits of social media is it gives those grieving the loss of someone they loved a sense of community with others suffering similar situations. On TikTok, many everyday folks share harrowing stories to inspire those unwilling to express their grief publicly.

Since August 2023, a woman named Lisa Mia (@chin_up_sunshine) has used her platform to inspire others following the tragic death of her husband. In September 2023, she honored her late husband by giving back to those who needed extra love and light.

Lisa Mia remembered her husband, Robert Brewer, 12 years after his tragic death.

In 2007, Congress marked Sept. 25 as the day of remembrance for the loved ones of murder victims. On Sept. 25, 2023, many people celebrated the day for their children, parents, partners, and others they lost due to crime.

Lisa Mia shared she was one of the people affected by the National Day of Remembrance. In addition to remembering her husband, Robert Mason Brewer, she brought her TikTok followers along as she vowed to make Rob’s special day count.

During her TikTok, which she posted on Sept. 26, 2023, Lisa pulled into a Starbucks and told the barista she would pay for the car behind her as a gesture for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Lisa then said on camera that she remembered her husband, who was “brutally killed.” “I just wanted to give some love today,” Lisa said, adding to the barista, “So if you have somebody, if there’s anybody that you lost, and I feel like there is somebody, she’s watching you.”

As Lisa and the Starbucks employee were in tears, Lisa continued to pay for the other car’s order. The emotional video is one of many the TikToker has made to honor her husband, who was killed on May 4, 2010.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, Lisa’s partner, Robert, who she often calls “Rob” in her videos, was “repeatedly stabbed, doused with gas, and set afire” during a drug party in Brandon, Texas. Robert met the group of men who killed him, led by Kasey Ackerman, at a local mall and went to their apartment for marijuana and Xanax.

During their intoxicated event, Kasey thought Rob was flirting with his then-girlfriend. In response, he issued an attack that included him and his friends Randy Allen Morris and Brendan Terry. The group stabbed Robert multiple times and put him in a duffel bag in a dumpster while still breathing. They set the dumpster on fire, which was then discovered by the Brandon Fire Department.

Robert’s family wrote in his obituary that he was a “kind and trusting soul” who dreamt of becoming a professional musician before he died. Lisa’s husband was also known as a “fantastic chef.”

Lisa Mia revealed on TikTok that Rob wasn’t her legal husband when he died.

In the years since Robert’s tragic demise, Lisa and his family have continued telling others his story. On Lisa’s TikTok account, which currently has over 8,000 followers, she opens up about how losing Robert in such a horrific way pushed her to inspire others through poetry and encouraging advice.

On Sept. 6, 2023, Lisa posted another video about mourning the man she loved. In the post, she admitted she and Rob weren’t legally married when he died but were planning to get a marriage certificate before he died. She said that they didn't have the official paper, so she considered not calling Rob her husband but changed her mind after reflecting on their love.

Today, Lisa uses Rob’s story and their memories to help thousands of others who can relate to her story. Underneath her TikToks, she receives multiple heartwarming comments from users thanking her for being brave and transparent in her content.