Who Is Senator Lisa Murkowski’s Husband? A Look at the Politician’s Longstanding Marriage

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska made a historic decision against President Donald Trump's vote pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth.

Murkowski voted "no" in a procedural vote of Hegseth's confirmation and was the first Republican to express her opposition. The trailblazer has a supportive husband she's been with for over 30 years.

Who is Sen. Lisa Murkowski's husband?

Murkowski married Verne Martell in 1988. The senator's husband was incredibly supportive of her political run. In 2018, Murkowski told The New York Times that Verne was supportive when she entered state politics. At the time, their two sons, Nicolas and Matthew Martell, were 5 and 6, respectively. While her husband's stepping up for the kids did wonders for her career ambitions, Murkowski has admitted they've bumped heads over political differences.

"It’s gotten harder with the strangeness of politics right now," she said. "Because he’s got his opinions, too… Most times when I come home, I am just, I don’t really want to talk about politics. I want to talk about the flooring that you laid in the living room today.”

Although differing politics can affect some marriages, Murkowski and Martell's seems to be built to last. She has shared their milestone anniversaries, including their 31st wedding anniversary in August 2018. In August 2024, six years later, Murkowski reflected on their longstanding marriage as she commemorated their anniversary on social media.

"Verne and I have had 37 years of adventure together," she wrote, adding that the post included "Pictures from a wedding in sunny Juneau, the air show at JBER, and Fairbanks in the July evening sun."