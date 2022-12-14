Actress Lisette Olivera Plays Jess in 'National Treasure: Edge of History' — Learn More About Her

As a fellow Mexican American citizen, Lisette also said director Mira Nair encouraged her to pour more of herself into Jess.

"Mira Nair, who directed the first episode, actually kind of gave me the permission to say, 'Hey, let's do that detail. Let's have her touch her necklace or acknowledge the necklace whenever she's thinking about her family.' The fact that she can't hug her mother or her father in a way kind of resembles how she has a tendency to want to touch something so close and personal to her."