With the Live Action Remake of 'Hercules' on the Horizon, Who's Playing Who?By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Updated
Disney's stream of live action remakes appears to be never ending. We've had Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp, and Pete's Dragon. Not to mention Maleficient, which functions as a half-spinoff / half-remake of Sleeping Beauty.
And we're set to get Mulan, a Cruella-centric adaptation of 101 Dalmatians, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, Pinocchio, Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood, Lilo & Stitch, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Bambi. Not only that, but there's quite a few more spinoffs and sequels thrown in there.
But Disney is not stopped there. The latest live action remake announcement is in regards to the 1997 underrated classic, Hercules. The upcoming film is being produced by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, and will be written by David Callaham, who is also busy writing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As of yet, there's no cast that's been announced, but that hasn't stopped fans from voicing their opinion on the matter. Here's the dream cast fans have come up with for Hercules.
Hercules
kj apa as hercules pic.twitter.com/aikzw5DjC5— shay (@thorsquadrilogy) April 30, 2020
KJ Apa remains the most popular – though controversial – choice for Hercules, which kind of makes sense. We know he can sing and he's cool with dying his head red for a role. Other top picks? Armie Hammer, either of the Hemsworth brothers, Taron Egerton, and Theo James (who would be a pretty good idea because he's actually Greek).
Meg
Okay I’m going to need y’all to think outside the box. Ariana Grande is great. Elizabeth Gillies looks just like Meg. She has the acting and singing down! #Hercules pic.twitter.com/Awh5IZskBN— . (@lesterk_) April 30, 2020
Ah, Megara. One of the best characters Disney's ever put on screen. The two top contenders for the coveted role are actually two close friends: Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande. But, personally, as great as Ariana did with "I Won't Say I'm in Love", we'd love to see Elizabeth, the queen of sass that she is, bring Meg to life. Zendaya is another popular choice and we definitely wouldn't be mad about that either.
Phil
A live-action Hercules reboot is in early stage developments at Disney— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 30, 2020
This is one of the few live action Disney movies I'd be ok with because a lot of the cast is humanoid and it could be done well.
BUT YOU BETTER DO THE RIGHT THING DISNEY. RE-CAST DANNY AS PHIL. pic.twitter.com/ANyjD3Cu1Z
We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Without Danny DeVito, there's no movie. We don't make the rules.
Hades
Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules— 𝐿Ꭷ𝕂𝐈’s Defense Attorney (@poeticlokisxn) April 30, 2020
Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules
Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules
Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules
Tom Hiddleston will play Hades in Hercules https://t.co/hJfy037oN7
There is a legitimate rumor that Tom Hiddleston will be playing Hades, but there's also a rumor that Benedict Cumberbatch is up for the role. Fans have also been dream casting Robert Downey Jr. and Michael Keaton, while some believe that only James Woods could do the role justice.
Zeus
Only one man can play Zeus in the live action #Hercules pic.twitter.com/dS9hYkE4tj— Dan (@TheAngryLeftie) April 30, 2020
There's very little debate on this one. It's pretty much Jeff Bridges with a few people throwing Kurt Russell and Idris Elba into the fray. But Jeff is really the top contender on this one.
The Muses
heard hercules is getting a live action remake and thought i'd drop the only fan cast i care about. the muses.— ↺sage☾ (moved from RU3IRIS) (@taeyongjoon) April 30, 2020
kelly rowland, jennifer hudson, keke palmer, coco jones and amber riley. we want dark skinned sisters playing the roles of the muses pic.twitter.com/itGlPrIIq8
Let's get this straight right of the bat: the Muses are incredibly crucial to the story and they need to be some powerful singers. Although nearly everyone who fancasted this movie wanted Amber Riley as one of the Muses, this one took it a step further and cast them all.
For now, all this remains fancasting. With any luck, Disney will do its best to actually cast Greek actors and actresses to portray the story, but, for now, we'll have to wait and see.