With the Live Action Remake of 'Hercules' on the Horizon, Who's Playing Who?

Disney's stream of live action remakes appears to be never ending. We've had Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp, and Pete's Dragon. Not to mention Maleficient, which functions as a half-spinoff / half-remake of Sleeping Beauty.

And we're set to get Mulan, a Cruella-centric adaptation of 101 Dalmatians, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, Pinocchio, Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood, Lilo & Stitch, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Bambi. Not only that, but there's quite a few more spinoffs and sequels thrown in there.

But Disney is not stopped there. The latest live action remake announcement is in regards to the 1997 underrated classic, Hercules. The upcoming film is being produced by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, and will be written by David Callaham, who is also busy writing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As of yet, there's no cast that's been announced, but that hasn't stopped fans from voicing their opinion on the matter. Here's the dream cast fans have come up with for Hercules.