Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor 'Survivor' Contestant Liz Wilcox Owns Her Own Email Marketing Business "I truly believe in myself. There’s a lot of fake confidence out there, but I truly love myself and believe in ME so much." By Joseph Allen Mar. 7 2024, Published 9:54 a.m. ET Source: CBS

In addition to developing alliances and participating in challenges, Survivor contestant Liz Wilcox has spent plenty of time discussing her apparently very successful business. Following all that conversation about her business, many naturally wondered what Liz Wilcox's company was called.

Article continues below advertisement

Liz works in email marketing, but she hasn't gone into much more detail about the business on the show. Here's everything we know about her company, and why she has spent so much time discussing it.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

What is Liz Wilcox's company?

The name of Liz's company isn't listed on her official Survivor bio or even on her LinkedIn bio. What her bio does say, though, is that she works with more than 4,000 clients to ensure that they launch email marketing campaigns that are profitable. "I run a multiple-six-figure email marketing membership where I help 4,000-plus entrepreneurs make money with email," her LinkedIn bio explains.

Liz's bio then goes on to explain that she also works as a keynote speaker focused on email marketing. "I’m also a keynote speaker and expert source for journalists looking for the real-real on email marketing because a lot of the stuff out there is 💩," her bio explains. "Tbh, I’ve never had a 'real job'... From weird college gigs scouted on Craigslist to creating my first business as an RV travel blogger..."

Article continues below advertisement

Liz's company seems to be based largely on her own name and reputation, and it seems like she is always looking to recruit new clients. In fact, that may be why she's spending so much of her time on Survivor discussing her business. What better way to advertise yourself to new clients than to appear on a show that is watched by millions of people around the world?

Article continues below advertisement

"Email marketing is a skill everyone has a right to learn to build a better life for themselves," Liz's LinkedIn bio explains. "Because sending emails is the #1 thing you need to convert followers into paying customers. It's the only way to actually own your content so you can still make money when Elon and Mark’s social media sites crash and burn." Liz is betting big on email and encouraging anyone who might be interested to climb aboard.

Liz's bio says that making money is one of her favorite things to do.

Although Liz's official Survivor doesn't spend much time on her specific business, it does say that "making money" is one of her three favorite things to do. When asked what she's most proud of, Liz said: "My first thought is, 'I make my own money!!' But then, I think it’s just the fact that I truly believe in myself. There’s a lot of fake confidence out there, but I truly love myself and believe in ME so much. I haven’t met many people like that. So that is what I’m most proud of, for sure."