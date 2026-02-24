Where Is the Mom From 'Lizzie McGuire' Now? Hallie Todd’s Life Today "We had the best time when we got together for those two episodes." By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 24 2026, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Years after its Disney Channel debut, Lizzie McGuire and its cast are back in the news. Lizzie McGuire premiered on Disney Channel in January 2001, and wrapped in February 2004, after 65 episodes. Disney also took the story to theaters with The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

Hallie Todd played Jo McGuire, Lizzie’s loving but realistic mom. She gave us a parent who felt grounded, slightly overwhelmed, and always determined to guide her drama-prone teen in the right direction. And while the show ended after contract disagreements between Hilary Duff and Disney, fans never stopped checking in on the actors who played Lizzie’s parents.

Where is the mom from ‘Lizzie McGuire’ now?

Since Lizzie McGuire, Hallie has remained in the entertainment field. Hallie teaches and coaches actors, offering private sessions and audition prep. On her official site, she says she’s taught for over 20 years and works with all skill levels, from beginners to working pros. She also works behind the scenes. Hallie co-founded the production company In House Media. She co-writes and executive produces projects with her husband, director and producer Glenn Withrow, and their daughter.

However, she’s still very aware people care about Lizzie. When Disney ultimately shelved the planned Lizzie McGuire revival, Hallie didn’t mince words. “I'm sad. We had the best time when we got together for those two episodes. It felt like no time had passed, except that all of a sudden these kids were adults,” Hallie told Vice. “It just seems ridiculous. There's always more to it than you hear, and I certainly am not privy to those conversations in the back room.”

Robert Carradine, who played Lizzie's dad, explained that he was also disappointed by the news. “Every single step of that trajectory had to be green-lit by somebody who's high up in the organization. So, you go to all that trouble and they decide at the last minute, out of the blue, that it needs to be more kid-friendly? I don't get that,” he added.

What happened to Robert Carradine?

Robert died on Feb. 23, at age 71. His family publicly announced the news shortly after. According to a statement shared with Deadline, he died by suicide after living with bipolar disorder for nearly two decades.