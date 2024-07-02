Home > Television > Reality TV > Street Outlaws Fans Can Pay Their Respects at Lizzy Musi's Memorial Service Via a Live Broadcast "Please join us today as we come together to honor our daughter." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 2 2024, Published 9:37 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@lizzymusi

Fans of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings were devastated when one of the show's fan-favorite racers, Lizzy Musi, passed away at just 33 years old. Her unexpected death was announced by her father, Pat Musi, on social media. "Surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven," the post read. "At this time, the family would like to have time to process, [grieve], and make arrangements in peace."

Now that some time has passed, many fans are wondering whether a public funeral will be held for Lizzy where they can share their condolences and pay respect. While Lizzy's memorial service will not be open to the public, it will be publicly broadcast via a livestream that anyone can tune into. Here are the details.



Lizzy Musi's funeral service will be publicly broadcast on July 2, 2024.

According to a post made on Pat Musi's Facebook page, fans can tune into a live broadcast of Lizzy Musi's memorial service on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The service will go live at 2 p.m. EST, and it will be shared on the website of Cavin Cook Funeral Home and Crematory in Mooresville, N.C.

The public has been encouraged by Lizzy's friends and family to tune into the livestream: "Please join us today as we come together to honor our daughter. Thank you all," Pat said.