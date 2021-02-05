Three Years After Her Divorce, 'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Has a New Man in Her Life

Three Years After Her Divorce, 'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Has a New Man in Her LifeBy Pretty Honore
Feb. 5 2021, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
As we progress further into the calendar year, our aspirations for the New Year have transitioned from resolutions into far-fetched dreams, but Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo’s weight loss transformation will give you all the inspiration you need to get fit all 2021.
The psychic, who finalized her divorce with ex-husband Larry Caputo in 2018, has spent the last few years mourning the ghost of her marriage, and on Long Island Medium: There in Spirit, which began streaming on Discovery Plus on Feb. 5, our good sister is living her best life. Over the years, we’ve seen Theresa go through some major life changes, but is she still on her weight loss journey?
‘Long Island Medium’ star Theresa Caputo started her weight loss journey in 2013.
In a former interview with People, Theresa says that her weight loss journey began in 2013 despite her general disdain for working out. She explained, “[Working out] just helps me in general. I always hated exercising. If you remember, in the early episodes of Long Island Medium, I didn’t like working out, but now I can’t picture my day without it.”
Theresa said that along with changing her diet, she ultimately had to shift her mindset to reach her fit goals. In a 2016 interview with The New Potato, the Long Island psychic explained, “I changed a lot of my eating habits because of what I do. You know that saying — you really are what you eat. People sometimes get the wrong impression. Yes, everything is about the way that you look, but it’s also about the way that you feel.”
She continued, “I started to eat really healthy, and then once I started this whole thing with television and being on the road so much and not having a normal life, I had to start eating organically — I started really eating clean. Now that’s only probably been within the last year, when I went strict about eating really clean. I still have those moments, but then I don’t feel well after I eat.”
Along with leveling up her fitness habits, it seems that Theresa has also decided to dip her toe in the dating pool since her divorce.
Who is the 'Long Island Medium’ dating?
In a recent interview, the Long Island Medium revealed that although she’s in a new relationship, she’s working hard to keep details between her and her new boo under wraps. She told Extra, “I’m dating, I’m dating. I am in an exclusive relationship. It’s very different from when I originally started dating, oh my God, over 30 years ago."
While fans are unclear when it comes to the identity of Theresa’s new suitor, the psychic confirmed that she plans to keep it that way. She continued, “It’s very different. They want their privacy and I have to respect that.”
Long Island Medium: There in Spirit is available for streaming as of Feb. 5 via Discovery Plus.