Three Years After Her Divorce, 'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Has a New Man in Her Life

In a recent interview, the Long Island Medium revealed that although she’s in a new relationship, she’s working hard to keep details between her and her new boo under wraps. She told Extra , “I’m dating, I’m dating. I am in an exclusive relationship. It’s very different from when I originally started dating, oh my God, over 30 years ago."

While fans are unclear when it comes to the identity of Theresa’s new suitor, the psychic confirmed that she plans to keep it that way. She continued, “It’s very different. They want their privacy and I have to respect that.”

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit is available for streaming as of Feb. 5 via Discovery Plus.