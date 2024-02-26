Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Proves That Musical Talent Still Runs in the Family Emmy Russell is one of country music singer Loretta Lynn's four grandchildren, and she's not the only one who sings. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 26 2024, Updated 7:14 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

Say what you will about nepo babies and all of the trappings that come with being related to a talented person in the entertainment business, because some performers are still paying their dues. At least, that's the case when it comes to Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, Emmy Russell. Like Loretta, Emmy is a singer, and when she appears in the Feb. 25 episode of American Idol alongside other potential contestants to audition, the judges aren't immediately aware of who Emmy even is.

For those who don't know (or maybe live under a rock?), Loretta Lynn is considered one of the most iconic country singers from the early 1960's up until her death in 2022. She is known for plenty of songs, but most notably Coal Miner's Daughter. The 1980 movie of the same name is even based on Loretta's life. And, judging by Emmy's singing, Loretta's talent continues to run in the family.

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter is on 'American Idol.'

When Emmy steps up to the judges' table to audition on American Idol, they have no idea they're watching the granddaughter of a legendary country music singer perform. But once Emmy starts singing and playing the piano, it's clear that she's getting that ticket to Hollywood.

After Emmy explains who her grandmother is and why she has a hard time trying to embody her grandma, they all agree that she just needs a little more confidence in herself and in her own talent rather than trying to live up to someone else's. "My dear, you have promise, and I like your promise,” Lionel Richie says in the episode. “Each one of us is trying to battle something that we’re trying to overcome. In your case, you have big shoes. Now if I can just get you to put those shoes back in the closet, that’s not your size."

Outside of American Idol, Emmy is a singer and songwriter. She has music on Spotify, and her Instagram is full of posts about making music. In 2023, she even performed at the Grand Ole Opry. But American Idol is her chance to stand out among other talented artists without her grandmother's name attached to her, and that appears to be her goal with this journey.

Who are Loretta Lynn's other grandchildren?