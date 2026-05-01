Allegations Have Been Made Against Executive Director at JPMorgan, Lorna Hajdini "Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 1 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual abuse. There are extremely serious allegations floating around JPMorgan staffers, as Executive Director Lorna Hajdini faces a civil lawsuit from a Junior Banker. The lawsuit names JPMorgan Chase as well, alleging that the company was aware of Hajdini's wrongdoings, failed to investigate properly, and retaliated against the employee who came forward about her.

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The New York County Supreme Court case is still ongoing, with the plaintiff seeking damages for emotional distress and lost opportunities, among other harms. So far, there are no criminal charges being made.

Source: MEGA

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The allegations against Lorna Hajdini:

The plaintiff, Chirayu Rana, alleges that Hajdini used her senior position within the company to coerce the married banker into sexual activities, and drugged him with Rohypnol (often referred to as "roofies") and Viagra. He claims the assaults took place over the course of several months. In that time, Hajdini allegedly made threats to his career and earnings if he did not accept her advances.

According to Yahoo!, Rana alleges that Hajdini told him, "If you don’t f--k me soon, I’m going to ruin you. Never forget, I f--king own you." He also claims that Hajdini participated in racial harassment, via a reference to "some Brown boy Indian leading originations," among other comments.

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Source: MEGA

Hajdini and JPMorgan deny the allegations.

Hajdini denies Rana's claims. In a statement to the New York Post, her lawyers said, "Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place."

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JPMorgan issued a similar statement. A spokesperson for the company said, "Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations." The company also provided a statement from someone close to the matter who said, "He [Rana] has tarnished her [Hajdini] with a complete fabrication."

Source: MEGA

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According to JPMorgan, Rana did not work directly under Hajdini. While the two were colleagues, the company claims that he did not report to her. Rather, Rana's supervisor was a Managing Director named Jon Wolter, while Hajdini reported to Managing Director Brandon Graffeo. JPMorgan also says that upon reviewing team phone calls and emails, the company's in-house lawyers and HR department were unable to find any proof of the alleged misconduct.

Where do Hajdini and Rana each work now?

With the lawsuit underway, it appears that Hajdini is still employed at JPMorgan. That said, she has deleted and/or privatized all of her social media accounts. As for Rana, he no longer works at the company. Instead, he is now a Principal at a private equity firm called Bregal Sagemount. Like Hajdini, Rana has made all of his social media accounts private or deleted them altogether in the wake of the lawsuit.