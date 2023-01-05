Louis Eisner, Newly-Minted Hubby of Ashley Olsen, Is Quite Wealthy

Actress and fashion mogul Ashley Olsen has been notorious for keeping the details of her romantic life out of the public eye. While the world is aware that she’s been in a long-term relationship with Louis Eisner, it appears that the pair decided to make it official and jump the broom in late 2022.

Now that Louis is deeper in the public eye, fans of the fashion mogul are ready to learn more about him — in particular, his finances. So, what is Louis Eisner’s net worth? Here’s what we know.