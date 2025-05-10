Louis Litt Returns for 'Suits LA' Episode That Had Rick Hoffman a Little Panicky "I completely panic and go, 'It's not going to work'." By Ivy Griffith Published May 10 2025, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: NBC

There's nothing quite like a fan favorite making a surprise return to a television series. Especially if it's a spin-off series, and fans are hungry for some familiar faces. As a spin-off of Suits, Suits LA has faced some headwinds in convincing fans that the series has the potential for longevity since it's easy to take a beloved series form and storyline and make it stale.

So far, however, the series is well-received and seems to be making all the right decisions in keeping fans engaged and drawing in new audiences. Part of those decisions included bringing back Louis Litt, played by Rick Hoffman. The over-the-top and larger-than-life character made a surprise return to the Suits universe in the Suits LA episode "Angry Sylvester," and Rick had some big feelings about the return. Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about that Louis Litt 'Suits LA' episode and Rick's thoughts on his return.

While fans had some trepidation about bringing the huge character of Louis into the Suits LA world, they weren't alone. Rick himself admits to panicking about his opportunity to reprise the role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He shared that there's always something about getting a Louis script that rattles his nerves, telling the outlet, "Every single script I've ever gotten, when they call on Louis to do ridiculous s--t, I completely panic and go, 'It's not going to work.' And then my anxiety and neuroses, somehow it works into some weird formula where it gets to this place where I just freak myself out enough to where I'm so prepared and ready to ground the h*ll out of it."

Despite his usual pre-Louis nerves, Rick says it didn't take long before he was ready to go. When asked about a potential return to Suits LA, Rick was quick to offer, "Selfishly, of course I would love to, but I just don't know if that's something that ... I'd be curious to know what the real story is behind that. Do other people truly want to see more of him, of that guy? My mother does." And it would seem that plenty of fans do, too. Not necessarily all of them, but enough to matter.

Fans have some feelings about Louis's return, too.

Overall, fans seem pretty split on Louis's return to the Suits universe. On TikTok, NBC ran a number of promo videos hyping fans up for his return, and fans made their own videos with thoughts on the surprise cameo. And of course, like everything that happens in Suits, no one can seem to agree on how they feel.

In the comments of one NBC promo video, one TikTok user scoffed, "This isn’t a good thing, it’s desperation that they need to bring back original cast members as a guest for a spin-off that will last 2 seasons if I’m being generous." But others weren't so sure, with one writing optimistically, "As long as they don’t undo all of his character development and have him go back to being old Louis." And another hoped, "Patrick J Adams next? please? (one can hope)."

Others were completely thrilled, one fan writing, "He can carry the show by himself," with another adding, "There is NO ONE like Louis Litt! Rick is a phenom." All in all, the reaction to his return was positive.