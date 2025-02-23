Harvey Specter Will Appear in Multiple 'Suits LA' Episodes, but Which Ones? "Mannnnn IM BEGGING to see you kill that show again." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 22 2025, 7:51 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Fans may have bid farewell to Suits when its final episode aired on Sept. 25, 2019, but the NBC legal drama found new life in 2023 after hitting Netflix and Peacock. The renewed interest in the series essentially opened the door for its upcoming spinoff, Suits LA, which premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

The new show centers on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), "a former New York federal prosecutor, as he navigates high-stakes entertainment law without forgetting his past," according to NBC. But what about the original Suits cast? Will familiar faces return, and more importantly, could Gabriel Macht reprise his iconic role as Harvey Specter? Here’s everything we know.

Will Harvey Specter be in 'Suits LA'?



Yes, Harvey will be in Suits LA! Gabriel Macht is reprising his Suits role and will appear in multiple episodes. It’s been six years since Gabriel last suited up as Harvey, and while he previously expressed little interest in acting again, he accepted the role — for the fans. "I’m just doing it for the fans. I’m not doing it for me. I’ve done it 134 times," he told People.

Gabriel also opened up about why he wasn’t planning to return to acting, explaining, "I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it], and this was my time to really raise my kids and do creative stuff like Bear Fight." Bear Fight, the whiskey brand where Gabriel serves as a creative partner and equity shareholder, has kept him busy. He’s been the face of the brand, appearing on its website and in commercials.

That said, Gabriel made it clear that returning as Harvey came with conditions. He told People the only way he’d accept was if the story centered around him in a way that made sense personally and professionally. "There had to be a way to do this where it made sense for my family, it made sense for the timing, and if there was a way that I could sort of pass the baton to Stephen and the cast in L.A.," he explained.

So, which 'Suits LA' episodes will Harvey Specter be in?



Harvey will appear in three episodes of Suits LA, Deadline reported. The first season will have 10 episodes, though it’s unclear exactly which ones he’ll be in. The synopses for the first two episodes don’t mention Harvey or hint at an unexpected guest, suggesting producers may be waiting to introduce him once the show finds its footing.