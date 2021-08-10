Paul Walker's Daughter Is Engaged, but Who Is Louis Thornton-Allan, Her Fiancé?

Louis may be engaged to the daughter of a fairly well-known person, but he is not currently all that famous in his own right. His following on Instagram is just a few thousand people, and his exact net worth is unknown. Some estimates have suggested it's roughly $500,000, but those figures haven't been confirmed and could be based more on speculation than on any hard facts.

Meadow is just 22 years old, and she was only 15 when her father died in a car crash at the age of 40. She made an uncommon public appearance fairly recently when she attended the premiere of F9 , the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise that her father was a prominent part of. Meadow also reportedly spent some time on the set of the movie, as did Paul's brothers Cody and Caleb, according to a SiriusXM interview with Ludacris.

"Always miss him,” he said at the time. “Carrying on his legacy and his daughter being on set and his brothers being on set constantly telling us, consulting and telling us what they feel, how he can be incorporated, his legacy can be incorporated.”

Meadow sued Porsche following her father's death, claiming the vehicle he was driving had a number of safety defects. The case was settled out of court, and the amount she was awarded was left undisclosed.