Are 'Love Island USA' and 'Survivor' Filmed in the Same Location? Here's the Bizarre Truth Imagine hearing an all-night party while crawling with bugs and sleeping in the sand. By Ivy Griffith Published June 11 2026, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: CBS

One group is living high on the hog, throwing all night parties, falling in love, and basically finding all the pleasures of life set right at their feet. The other group is covered in sweat and bugs, and scrambling for food and shelter. And, as it turns out, they might well be within hearing distance of one another.

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If you've ever wondered if it's true that Love Island USA and Survivor are filmed in the same location, boy do we have the tea for you. Here's what we know about this rumor and whether or not the two extremely different shows share a locale.

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Were 'Love Island USA' and 'Survivor' filmed at the same location?

We already know that the shows are vastly different. Love Island USA brings people together in a winner-takes-all quest for love in the lap of luxury. There are parties, feasts, and scandals. Survivor, on the other hand, is manufactured to put contestants through the wringer and ensure that they're lean, mean, and gunning for each other's spots.

And yes — they film close to one another. At least for Love Island USA Season 8. According to Forbes, "Love Island USA Season 8, like the previous three seasons, has been filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. If that sounds familiar, CBS also films its iconic reality series Survivor in the same location." And, the outlet notes, "The Tom Hanks movie Cast Away was also filmed there."

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According to comments online from some contestants, the filming locations are so close that Survivor contestants can even hear the all-night parties from Love Island. Talk about rubbing salt in their wounds.

@stuartbrazell Did you know that Survivor castaways—who are literally fighting for their lives, sleeping on bamboo, and starving—can hear the Love Island villa partying just across the water?! 🏝️🔥 And this isn’t just a fan theory—Ariana Madix has confirmed that former players can actually see the glow of the villa lights and hear the music at night. It turns out the Love Island villa was the old Survivor Ponderosa! They are literal neighbors, but there are strict lockdown rules and "Do Not Cross" signs to keep the two worlds from colliding. But I say: WE NEED THE CROSSOVER! 🍿 Imagine if a Survivor contestant just swam over to the Love Island villa and entered as the ultimate "Bombshell." Or, what if we had a Hunger Games style "Gift Drop" where we could pay to send supplies to the islanders? I am 100% paying a fee to drop a pair of scissors on the beach so Bryce can finally cut his hair! ✂️ If you were a producer, would you let them swap shows? And if you could send one "care package" to a contestant, what are you sending and who is it for? Let me know in the comments! 👇 #Survivor #LoveIslandUSA #RealityTV #realitytvshow #tiktokconfessionalcontest ♬ Survivor Theme - LW Source: TikTok / @stuartbrazell

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Keeping the cast members apart is more challenging than you might think.

And in order to keep the cast and crew separated, the production teams have had to go to some extraordinary lengths to ensure a demarcation between filming locations.

Speaking about the separation and the lengths the production teams go to, one source told The Sun, "Each show has completely separate producers, directors, and editorial teams. But there’s an overlap with the local crew. Over half of the support staff bounce between both productions during the season.” But there's even more of a connection.

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The outlet adds that "eliminated Survivor contestants are housed at the exact same resort complex used as a production base for Love Island USA. The famed 'Ponderosa' camp, the name given to the location where voted-out Survivor players decompress after leaving the game, has operated out of Mana Island Resort, the same hotel complex that houses much of the Love Island cast and crew during filming."