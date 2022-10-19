Has 'Love Off the Grid' Been Renewed for a Second Season Yet? Here's What We Know

The first season of Love Off the Grid introduced us to the basic concept of the show, along with four couples that would be attempting to embrace it for the delight of viewers everywhere.

Each couple had one partner that lived off-grid. The other partner in the equation chose to give up the creature comforts of their city life in order to "love off the grid" with their partner. Did it work for every couple in question? No. Do we want more Love Off the Grid content? Yes. Keep reading to find out if there will be a second season.