Has 'Love Off the Grid' Been Renewed for a Second Season Yet? Here's What We Know
Just when you thought that reality television producers couldn't come up with another dating show premise, enter Love Off the Grid.
The first season of the latest reality dating show series premiered on Discovery Plus in January 2022, from the same brilliant (or diabolical, depending on your POV) team that brought us all 90 Day Fiance.
The first season of Love Off the Grid introduced us to the basic concept of the show, along with four couples that would be attempting to embrace it for the delight of viewers everywhere.
Each couple had one partner that lived off-grid. The other partner in the equation chose to give up the creature comforts of their city life in order to "love off the grid" with their partner. Did it work for every couple in question? No. Do we want more Love Off the Grid content? Yes. Keep reading to find out if there will be a second season.
Has 'Love Off the Grid' been renewed yet for Season 2?
It's currently Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, and Love Off the Grid has yet to be renewed for Season 2. Has it just been outright canceled at this point? Are they casting for another season and just haven't announced it yet?
Have the producers gone off the grid until right before the Love Off the Grid secret Season 2 premiere date?
So many questions, yet so few answers right? Here's what we do know. Initially, the first season of Love Off the Grid only aired on Discovery Plus.
However, that same season of Love Off the Grid is currently airing on Discovery, which leads us to believe that the network may be wanting to introduce more viewers to the show to justify a second season.
When can I watch 'Love Off the Grid' Season 1 on Discovery then?
Warning: The following section contains spoilers for Love Off the Grid Season 1.
At the moment, Discovery pulled a fast one and has already aired re-runs from Love Off the Grid Season 1 (you can still stream the whole season on Discovery Plus though if you're a subscriber.)
And yes, there was a post-show Love Off the Grid special that revealed where the four Season 1 couples are now. Surprisingly, the series has a higher success rate than The Bachelor — so far, anyway.
After all, Joe and Myesha tied the knot, and Jen and Charlie are still posting about each other on Instagram.
Angela and Josh are definitely not together (the whole getting married to another woman after the show thing will definitely keep those two apart for good), while the status of Lyndsay's relationship with Spence appears to still be going on, but it isn't super clear based on their social media activity.
Would you be willing to go completely off grid for the love of your life? Well, perhaps you might have a chance if Love Off the Grid returns for Season 2. Stay tuned for updates!