"Imagine if Ninja Got a Low Taper Fade" — The Bizarre Hair-Centric Meme, Explained The "low taper fade" meme made a comeback at the end of 2024 for a surprising reason. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 23 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET

In the world of viral memes, some make more sense than others to the outside world. At least, at first glance. For instance, "Queen never cry" at first glance seems like a "keep your chin up" type of advice. And it is. But there's a baby involved, and things get weird. Ultimately, meme lore usually runs far more deeply than you first think it does, even if you can work out the meaning of the viral phrases being used.

Other memes are cryptic from the very start, such as "Imagine if Ninja got a low taper fade?" Because, let's be honest, what does that even mean? Never fear, we've tracked down the meme's origin story and have explained not only where it came from, but why the viral meme had a resurgence at the end of 2024. Buckle in, don't touch the stillwater, and settle into your winter arc while we grow through learning.

The "low taper fade" meme, explained.

It all started during a two-hour livestream session on Twitch with singer and songwriter, Ericdoa. The subject of the original meme, Ninja, is a fellow livestreamer. During one singing session, Ericdoa crooned, "Imagine if Ninja got a low taper fade?" And viewers went absolutely feral, dropping laughing responses in the stream chat.

But what does it all mean? Not much, really. A low taper fade is a type of haircut, where the hair is kept longer on top and rapidly tapers to a close shave near the nape of the neck. It has been popular for the past decade or so, and is a common look among Gen Z men, although you run the risk of being memefied if you get the cut these days.

Ninja did indeed eventually show off a low taper fade and seemed to be happy with the results. But the internet ran with it, and "low taper fade" was everywhere soon, both with and without Ninja's name attached. Ericdoa later recounted his frustration at the fact that it doesn't matter what content he produces, "imagine if Ninja got a low taper fade?" now appears in the comments of everything he posts.

The meme had a bit of a revival moment with Luigi Mangione's appearance.

Unfortunately for the content creator, he's likely being inundated with the viral phrase anew as 2024 comes to a close. A new pop culture icon of the most bizarre kind has surfaced, and his fashion choices have sparked the low taper fade meme to come alive again.

Luigi Mangione has been arrested and accused of murdering UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson. Luigi has become somewhat of a legend among America's disaffected and disenfranchised, and many people have praised him for seemingly "striking back" at a corporate America they feel is bleeding the working class.

So when Luigi stepped out of a police escort vehicle sporting a low taper fade haircut, there was a natural marriage between people who adore Luigi and people who can't let that meme die a dignified death. Videos were made, memes were badly cropped into existence, and once again "low taper fade" took over the internet.