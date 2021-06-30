Everything You Need to Know About 'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps' Daughter, Victoria

Though viewers have been introduced to many kids who are offsprings of the ladies featured on the various Real Housewives shows, there are a few who have stuck out because fans have gotten to watch them grow up.

Victoria de Lesseps is the eldest child of RHONY star Luann de Lesseps and her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps. The now-26-year-old was just a young teenager when she made her on-screen debut back in 2008.