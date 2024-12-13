In His Tinder Profile, Luigi Mangione Described Himself as an Engineer and Infant Would you swipe right? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 13 2024, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@beyoncegarden Tinder

It's interesting to think about how far dating apps have come. Gone are the days when we viewed people using them as social rejects, unable to make a connection in the so-called real world. Folks of a certain age absolutely remember feeling deep shame around looking for love on places like Match.com or eHarmony. Heck, even The Onion used to have a personal ad section.

Article continues below advertisement

Since online dating has become more common, the creation of niche dating apps is also the norm. For example, JDate helps Jewish singles connect, FarmersOnly is for anyone in a rural area, and there is even one for fans of science fiction called Trek Passions. As they say, there is a lid for every pot. Of course, nothing can beat the classics, like Tinder, which has even been utilized by at least one accused murderer. Let's take a gander at Luigi Mangione's alleged Tinder profile.

Source: Tinder

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione's Tinder profile is kind of predictable.

If you're a gal who has spent any amount of time on a dating app like Tinder, then you're familiar with some of the tropes that tend to pop up in a guy's profile. We've all seen a fella holding a fish, a dude with a much hotter group of friends, and a gentleman with some gals whose faces have been horrifyingly scratched out. Are those women OK? Mangione's alleged profile is serving up some pretty standard fare.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted screenshots of what may be Mangione's Tinder that were obtained using Cheater Buster, an AI tool that allows users to search social media apps using a photo. The first photo that pops up is the shirtless one from his X profile. Everyone has seen it. Despite the fact that rumors have been spreading about Mangione possibly being bisexual, he was seemingly looking for a lady on Tinder.

Article continues below advertisement

The next photo is of Mangione in a suit, posing in front of a step and repeat from a 2020 event at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The words "Penn Class Board" are written on the banner behind him. They are more or less the student government at the University of Pennsylvania, from which Mangione graduated. If we were looking at this through fresh eyes, with no knowledge of what he allegedly did, we would think he is active and involved.

Article continues below advertisement

The next pic screams Tinder and features Mangione alone on a beach. To his credit, he is wearing a shirt, but it's the kind of photo one has when they "like to travel." After that, we're getting more of the same vibe except Mangione appears to be on top of a volcano. It's unclear. Next up is the "Hey, I'm fun" image of Mangione at a Halloween party. He is wearing a red cape.

We regret to inform you that a mountaintop photo is on the agenda and it's followed by more beach pics. The message here is either that he travels or wants to show the world his body. Suddenly the "Where's my f--kin son?" meme appears and we're supposed to understand that Mangione is plugged into the internet and is also a bit goofy.