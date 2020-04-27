Is This Fashion Blogger Trying to Ruin Adam’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Boat-Mance?

A quick scroll through Lyndi Kennedy’s Instagram account reveals that Lyndi is dating someone else — a man named Brian, or @thelordofbeauty on Instagram. Lyndi says the episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht she appears in were filmed way back in June of 2019, and that her life is totally different now. She also says that she and Brian are watching the show together, and discussing it is making them feel even stronger in their relationship.

Lyndi and Brian are not married, but Lyndi has been married in the past. She and her husband had three kids together, though they are now divorced. A recent Instagram post shows Brian getting down on one knee and “proposing” to her, but Lyndi clarified in the comment section that the video was filmed as a joke for her friends and family, and the two are not actually engaged. Not yet, anyway!