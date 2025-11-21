The Lineup for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2025 Includes a 'Wicked' Performance Performers include Lil Jon, the singers of 'KPop Demon Hunters,' and more. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 21 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Every year, millions of people tune in to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Whether they want to see if their favorite cartoon made it in as a float or they live for the live performances, there is something in the event for almost everyone. So, who is in the lineup for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in 2025?

The parade doesn't just feature beloved characters in balloon form or on floats. And, while Santa is the guest of honor every year on Thanksgiving, some viewers who watch the parade at home look for their favorite singers during the televised event. Once again, in 2025, there are performers across the board in the lineup, and most music and movie fans should be satisfied.

Source: Mega

Who is in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup?

According to Macy's, the parade features some seriously dedicated performers, including Lil Jon, Busta Rhymes, Jewel, Mr. Fantasy, Shaggy, Kool & The Gang, and the voices behind Huntrix in KPop Demon Hunters, just to name a few. The lineup also includes balloons that viewers look forward to each year, like Dora and SpongeBob. But there is also the derpy cat from KPop Demon Hunters, which is a brand new addition in 2025.

In addition to the performers throughout the parade and at different intervals on-stage, the parade will open up with a performance from Cynthia Erivo from Wicked: For Good, per NBC. The parade reportedly starts at 8:30 a.m. across all time zones, and Cynthia's performance will be at the top of the show.

Outside of music and balloons, viewers can expect to see actress Nikki DeLoach, actor Kristoffer Polaha, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, and U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace. And what's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without the Radio City Rockettes and numbers from actual Broadway shows? In 2025, it's Ragtime, Buena Vista Social Club, and Just in Time.

How can you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

If you have NBC through your cable or streaming provider, you can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that way, live at 8:30 a.m. You can also stream it live on Peacock, if you have the app. And, if you have Hulu with a live TV subscription, you'll be able to watch the parade live that way.

First look at the Labubu float for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/Wumg2cpm4w — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 20, 2025

If you aren't able to catch the parade live, you just aren't a true fan. Just kidding. Should you be unable to see the parade live as it airs, or you just want to watch it again, there will be an encore showing at 2 p.m. EST to catch it all over again. And, chances are, you will be able to catch clips from the event across social media.