Mads Mikkelsen's Wife Is Her Husband and Children's #1 Fan — Who Is She? Several years after beginning his time-honored career, actor Mads Mikkelsen tied the knot with his now-wife, Hanne Jacobsen. Let's meet her. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 30 2023, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

Danish icon Mads Mikkelsen’s career is soaring. The actor is best known for playing Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the psychological horror series Hannibal; however, his stardom began well before that in Denmark in the mid-'90s.

When GQ asked Mads in 2023 if he was aware of his niche heartthrob status in the United States, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star said, “No, I did not know. I am a niche bad guy. I didn’t know there was that part also.” However, his wife would likely disagree. Here’s what you should know about her.

Who is Mads Mikkelsen’s wife?

Several years after beginning his time-honored career, Mads tied the knot with his now-wife, Hanne Jacobsen. The couple married in 2000; however, Mads and Hanne started their relationship over a decade prior in 1987. And similar to her husband, Hanne also worked in the entertainment industry.

Hanne was born in Denmark in 1961 and has created quite a name for herself as a Danish actor. Between 1994 and 2000, Mads’s partner starred in three television series, Alletiders jul, Alletiders nisse, and Pyrus i alletiders eventyr. She briefly worked as a casting director in 2000. Not only that, but she was also a choreographer and dancer.

Since then, it seems that Hanne has enjoyed a wonderful life filled with travel, children, events, and more. On Instagram, Mads’s partner frequently shares snapshots of her idyllic vacation destinations, photos of the family dog, sweet selfies with her husband, and pictures of her two adult children, Viola and Carl.

Who are Mads Mikkelsen’s kids?

Mads and Hanne are two proud parents. Eight years before tying the knot in 2000, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen, to the world. In December 2022, Hanne dedicated a loving Instagram post to celebrate her firstborn’s 30th birthday. “30 years today,” the caption reads when translated to English. “Congratulations to the loveliest girl in the Universe.”

Five years after Viola’s birth, in 1997, Mads and Hanne added a new addition to the family — their son, Carl Jacobsen Mikkelsen. And in true Hanne fashion, she doesn’t shy away from spreading the love about her second-born on social media. On July 29, 2022, Mads’s wife shared a 25th birthday dedicated to her son on Instagram, writing (translated from Danish to English), “My most beautiful Carl … 25 years today.”

Like his mother, Carl enjoys sharing updates about his life on social media. From scuba-diving with stingrays to barbecuing in the backyard to traveling the world, Mads’s son leads an exciting life. As for work, Carl is seemingly a member of the Royal Life Guards, “a mechanized infantry regiment of the Danish Army.”

Mads Mikkelsen’s wife supports her husband on social media.

