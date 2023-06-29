Home > Entertainment > Movies Here's How to Get That Limited-Edition 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Popcorn Tin Cinemark Theatres is selling a limited-edition 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' popcorn tin and drink cup, but they're not easy to get. By Kelly Corbett Jun. 29 2023, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Twitter / @indygear

In this highly anticipated film, Harrison Ford will reprise his role as the titular character one last time, and John Rhys-Davies’s Sallah, who was last seen in The Last Crusade, will return. The cast will also welcome a slew of newbies, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Webber, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, and Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters in undisclosed roles.

To celebrate the movie’s release on June 30th, 2023, Cinemark Theatres is offering a limited Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny limited-edition popcorn bucket and drink cup. Fans have been talking about these souvenirs across social media. Here’s how to snag one for yourself.

Source: getty images Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" U.K. Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London.

Here's how to get the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny popcorn bucket.

On June 13, 2023, Cinemark announced on its Twitter account that it would have a limited-edition Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny popcorn bucket rolling into theaters ahead of the film's release. The tweet noted that the gold popcorn tin, which has the movie's title engraved, would cost $16 and be in select theatres.

Tip your hat to these epic souvenirs. 🤠 #IndianaJones



At select locations. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/IDhB1cFgCV — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) June 13, 2023

In addition to the popcorn bucket, Cinemark is also offering an Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny drink cup for $15. The cup appears to be plastic with a lid that resembles Indiana Jones's hat.

If you're interested in getting one of these items, you better act quickly and may have to check more than one location. We suggest calling ahead and asking. In an Instagram post from Cinemark advertising the popcorn bucket and drink cup, several people commented that their local Cinemark did not have either one of the souvenir items in stock or both. "They never have the stuff being promoted," one user wrote.

Several people also tweeted at Cinemark asking if these souvenirs would be available to order online. Cinemark did not respond; however, these items only appear to be sold in theaters.