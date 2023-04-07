Home > Entertainment Source: ABC 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Worried About What Will Happen to Maggie and Wilson By Olivia Hebert Apr. 6 2023, Published 9:34 p.m. ET

Kelly McCreary's brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon and half-sister to the titular Meredith Grey, Dr. Maggie Pierce, is having trouble in paradise on Grey's Anatomy.

Article continues below advertisement

For a while, Maggie and her husband, Dr. Winston Ndugu, have been clashing over working together and their respective career goals. Recently, however, their arguments have taken a turn for the worse. Things have gone to a point of no return with Maggie staying at Amelia Shepherd's place for long periods of time. Find out more about what happened below.

What happened between Maggie and Winston?

Source: ABC Winston and Maggie in Grey's Anatomy

Throughout the season, Maggie and Winston have chafed against each other. While working in the cardiothoracic department together, Maggie's position as the head of the department has led to some uncomfortable power dynamics between them. As his boss, Maggie has been overbearing and hasn't been giving Winston the space he needs. This is a side effect of Maggie's perfectionism and what makes her such a great surgeon, but it's strained their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Winston tries to solve the problem by suggesting that he switch specialties and leave the cardiothoracic department. He thinks it just may be what can protect their marriage. But after he said that, Maggie told him she didn't respect him, and things began to spiral.

Are Maggie and Winston separating?

Source: ABC Winston and Maggie arguing.

After Maggie said that she didn't respect Winston for suggesting that he sacrifice his career, their relationship significantly soured to the point of icing each other out. When they do speak to each other, they keep arguing over the same things, not seeing eye to eye. Maggie's inability to apologize and see things from Winston's perspective, and vice versa, have led to a frosty cold war between the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

As of Season 19, Episode 12 titled "Picking Yourself Up," Maggie's been shacking up at Amelia's place. She's trying to give Winston the space he needs, but a piece on Maggie makes things worse. In a medical journal, a journalist writes that Maggie called all the nurses and doctors who assisted her on a procedure her "assistants." She tries to explain herself to Winston, but he brushes her off and tells her that she has the inability to apologize. The episode ends with Maggie and Amelia leaving work together.

Is 'Grey's Anatomy' setting up Maggie's exit?

Like her on-screen half-sister, Maggie will leave Grey's Anatomy this season. Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie will be making her final appearance as a series regular on April 13. In a press release from Deadline, Kelly said, "After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family."