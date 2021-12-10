Maigan Is Moiraine's Concerned Co-Worker on 'The Wheel of Time'

Maigan is one of the members of the Aes Sedai who also senses the growing dangers looming around the White Tower. Maigan tries to talk to Moiraine about her fears regarding the looming threats privately, without the eyes of Siuan on them. However, Maigan is unaware that Moiraine and Siuan are actually lovers. Maigan had basically ordered Moiraine to stay at the White Tower so they can essentially unionize, but Moiraine needs to continue on her quest outside the White Tower.