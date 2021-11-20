Is Rand al’Thor Just a Sheepherder on ‘The Wheel of Time,’ or the Dragon Reborn?

As Amazon’s The Wheel of Time introduces us to its magical world, we meet Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a woman who can channel the One Power. Only women can handle the power; men haven’t been able to ever since Lews Therin Telamon, the mythic Dragon of the prior age, broke the world millennia prior.

Now, Moiraine believes one of five young Two Rivers villagers is the prophesied Dragon Reborn, the person who could ruin or save the world. But who is it, Wheel of Time fans? Rand al’Thor, perhaps?