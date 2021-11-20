Here's the Episode Release Schedule for Amazon's High Budget Fantasy Series 'The Wheel of Time'By Bianca Piazza
Nov. 20 2021, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Streaming giant Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is the series adaption of Robert Jordan's 15 high concept fantasy novels, which include one prequel novel. The final three were written posthumously by Brandon Sanderson based on Robert Jordan's notes, as he wanted to complete Jordan's vision. You'd be winded upon seeing how large these novels are — together they amass more than 4 million words! Lead by Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike, Rafe Judkins' series is surely promising, especially with a fruitful backer like Amazon.
Though the premise of the novels is borderline impenetrable, Amazon's description for the series states that The Wheel of Time "follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai" who "embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn... the one who will either save or destroy humanity."
In the briefest of nutshells, The Wheel of Time showcases a classic tale of good vs. evil. The Dragon represents good, while the Dark One is a vessel for evil. Fans of the 1990 to 2013 bestselling novels, fans of Rosamund, and fans of HBO's Game of Thrones (nearly every article is comparing the two series) are all excited for The Wheel of Time. The first three episodes were released on Nov. 19, 2021, so when is the rest of the season scheduled to come out?
Though Season 1 of The Wheel Of Time only boasts eight episodes, Amazon Prime's highly anticipated series was renewed for a Season 2 in May. Yes, it was renewed for a second season about six months before its first season even premiered.
“Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the [Wheel of Time] property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created,” showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins stated, obviously a nerdy fan of the books.
“This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1,” he continued.
Though The Wheel Of Time currently holds a respectable critic Rotten Tomatoes score of 69 percent, its audience score is much higher, coming to 83 percent. Perhaps the series, which bears similarities to The Lord of the Rings, will only get better.
When are the remaining Season 1 episodes of 'The Wheel of Time' scheduled to release?
The remaining five episodes will release on a weekly basis, starting on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Season 1 finale will premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Considering Rafe Judkins has plans to tell the entire fantastical story birthed from the ornate imagination of Robert Jordan, there will likely be lots more episodes to come.
The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time are currently streaming on Amazon Prime.