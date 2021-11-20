Here's the Episode Release Schedule for Amazon's High Budget Fantasy Series 'The Wheel of Time'

“This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1,” he continued.

Though The Wheel Of Time currently holds a respectable critic Rotten Tomatoes score of 69 percent, its audience score is much higher, coming to 83 percent. Perhaps the series, which bears similarities to The Lord of the Rings, will only get better.