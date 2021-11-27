Why Does Moiraine Wear Blue on ‘The Wheel of Time’? It’s Not a Personal Preference

Why Does Moiraine Wear Blue on ‘The Wheel of Time’? It’s Not a Personal PreferenceBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 27 2021, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
As The Wheel of Time continues on Amazon, viewers who are new to the story are getting to know the world that fantasy novelist Robert Jordan built across his sprawling Wheel of Time book series.
And in the new TV show’s fourth episode, fans learned why the women of the magical Aes Sedai order wear different colors.
As Aes Sedai member Moiraine mentioned on the show, the women of the order train at the White Tower and choose an Ajah to join, with each Ajah wearing a different color.
The leader of the Aes Sedai, the Amyrlin Seat — also known as the Watcher of the Seals and the Flame of Tar Valon — wears a stole with all the colors of the order, as Nerdist explains. She’s assisted by Keeper of the Chronicles, who also leaves her original Ajah but still wears that Ajah’s color.
We’ve already seen some of the colors on ‘The Wheel of Time.’
In the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time — which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 19 — we see how Aes Sedai members wear different garb and have different roles.
In the series’ opening moments, for example, Aes Sedai members dressed in red chase down men who are unsafely holding The One Power, while Moiraine, dressed in blue, watches from above. In the next episode, an Aes Sedai member dressed in yellow is burned at the stake.
According to Screen Rant, Red Sisters are the ones who track male channelers of The One Power and bring them back to the White Tower.
Blue Sisters, meanwhile, are known for their moral center, their sense of justice, and their courage to undertake dangerous missions, but other Aes Sedai members perceive them as too self-righteous.
And Yellow Sisters are healers who have the power to cure illnesses. They clash with the Blue Ajah, though, and they’re thought of as arrogant, per Screen Rant.
There are seven colors of the Aes Sedai—officially, at least.
As Elite Daily reports, the White Tower officially recognizes seven Ajah divisions, the rest of which are the Green Ajah, the Gray Ajah, the Brown Ajah, and the White Ajah.
The Green Sisters are the “Battle Ajah” who prepare for the return of the Dragon, the site adds. The Gray Sisters are diplomats who serve as mediators and ambassadors across the world. The Brown Sisters are the Aes Sedai’s historians and librarians. And the White Ajah are the philosophers of the order—and the social outcasts.
Potential Wheel of Time TV spoilers ahead!
Unofficially, there’s also a Black Ajah. You won’t hear anyone at the White Tower talking about them, Elite Daily explains, but they exist within every other Ajah, waiting for the rise of the Dark One.
Screen Rant adds that the Black Ajah hide in the colors of the other divisions to hide their loyalties to the Dark One while simultaneously working against the Aes Sedai from the inside.
The Wheel of Time streams new episodes every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.