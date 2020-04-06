Maika Monroe Is the Scream Queen Starring in 'The Stranger' on Quibi

The plot of The Stranger is terrifying because of how plausible it could be. When a woman (Maika Monroe) gets into the car she requested on a rideshare app, the stranger inside tells her he's just committed a murder. She must tell him a thrilling story, or else he'll kill her too.

Who is Maika Monroe from The Stranger on Quibi? Read on to find out about where you've seen the actress before, and to learn who her famous boyfriend is.