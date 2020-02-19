You May Recognize 'American Idol' Contestant Makayla Phillips From Another Popular Show

American Idol finally returned to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 16 for the 18th season, and ever since, viewers have been captivated by all the newcomers this season. One in particular? Makayla Phillips . The teen posted on Instagram in November 2019 revealing that she auditioned for the popular reality singing competition, and even though her clip has yet to air on the series (don't worry, there are still a few more audition episodes left), fans already feel like they know the singer from somewhere.

And that's because they do! Makayla was previously a contestant on NBC's America's Got Talent, another very popular reality talent show. During Season 13 in 2018-2019, Makayla, who was just 15 years old at the time, was remembered for receiving the Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum after her captivating performance of "Warrior" by Demi Lovato.

The gesture moved her right along to the quarter-finals, where she performed "Issues" by Julia Michaels. Heidi told her it was better than the original, and she made her way to the semi-finals.