'Uber Girls' Arna Kimiai and Malaysia King Are Turning Themselves In

On March 7, 2021, Uber driver Subhakar Khadka released footage to a local news station of two women assaulting him maskless while on a ride in his vehicle. The women, who were later identified as Malaysia King and Arna Kimiai, have become the focus of plenty of hate since the event transpired.

Through multiple videos online and what could only be described as a harrowing week of back-and-forth statements, plenty of people are still looking to figure out exactly what went down and find out if the girls are being punished for their actions. Well, here's a breakdown of what we know of the developing case so far.