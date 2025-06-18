“He Broke up With Her the Next Day” — Man Discovers Girlfriend Is Best Friends With Brock Turner "Brock Turner having a female best friend is truly haunting." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 18 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @carpooltunnelsyndrome | Wikimedia Commons

A man learned that a girl he was dating was a longtime friend of Brock Turner. TikToker (@carpooltunnelsyndrome) posted a viral TikTok on how her brother ultimately made this discovery after being told she was going to be hosting a friend for a week in her apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

"A little over a year ago, my brother was dating this girl," an onscreen caption in the video reads. "Things had been going very well, they'd been seeing each other for about a month. And he really liked her." The TikToker then goes on to delineate more details of the relationship between her brother and the girl that he's seeing.

@carpooltunnelsyndrome when i say you are not gonna guess this plot twist,,, been sitting on this bad gal piece of information for too long (dw tho he broke up w/ her the next day) #storytime ♬ original sound - mmmm - Source: TikTok | @carpooltunnelsyndrome

Article continues below advertisement

"Then she mentions that her straight male best friend who she's had since they were little kids is coming to stay with her for a week long visit." This kind of admission would probably ring alarm bells in a lot of people's heads, even if they mention that they have a platonic relationship with the person, because they'll be staying in their house.

At this point in the video, another text overlay pops up on the screen: "Now the story's getting scary," and the background sound in the video appropriately swells to the tune of R. Kelly's "Trapped in the Closet." Further complicating matters is the fact that the girl her brother was talking to lives in a place with a single bedroom arrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

"He comes to realize that she lives alone in a one-bedroom apartment." Presumably, he brought this matter up to the woman he was talking to, because the TikToker mentions that the woman in question was adamant that there wasn't anything shady going on.

"She assures him that there's nothing going on between them. But she needs advice on things they can do together in the city since she's fairly new." Again, there are probably some people reading this and shaking their heads. Because not only is this person telling a guy she's seeing a man is going to come and spend a week with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @carpooltunnelsyndrome

But also, she's asking him to effectively plan some dates with this guy so they can have a great time together while he spends a week with her in her one-bedroom apartment. However, the woman had an explanation as to why she needed her brother's help. That's because her friend since childhood isn't really all that keen on engaging in group pursuits.

Article continues below advertisement

"She explains that her friend is pretty antisocial and she's having trouble coming up with activities that would accommodate his anti social preferences," the social media user writes. Upon hearing this, the TikToker writes says, "So my brother suggests rock climbing."

But this recommendation didn't seem to fit the bill. "She says that's too public," another on-screen caption reads. "He suggests guided museum tour. She says that's too many people. He suggests paddle boarding," the TikToker writes. Again, this outing is still too in the public eye for her friend's tastes; the woman her brother was seeing tells him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @carpooltunnelsyndrome

"That's still too public," yet another text overlay reads. "And then he asks what the guy's deal is with public spaces is. It isn't social anxiety. It isn't any kind of mental health issues." Following this, the girl that he's seeing finally begins to spill the beans as to why this man is reluctant to be out and about.

Article continues below advertisement

"She finally admits that her friend is a recognizable public figure and 'got canceled a few years back.'" Upon learning of this revelation, her brother asked outright who the man was. "He asks her who her friend is, wondering if he knows of him."

And he surely did. "Not only does my brother know who he is when she finally tells. The best friend is Brock Turner," the TikToker says as she covers her mouth in total shock, standing before the camera, which she walks away from and waves her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @carpooltunnelsyndrome

Brock Turner's case became national news after he was convicted of three counts of felony sexual assault. The lurid details of the case caused uproar: 19-year-old Turner was found engaging in sexual intercourse with a 22-year-old Chanel Miller, who was purportedly unresponsive, behind a dumpster.

Article continues below advertisement

Two Swedish graduate students were cycling by the Kappa Alpha fraternity house and accosted Turner while he was raping the woman. The bikers called the police, and Turner, who said he consumed alcohol, went on to state that he couldn't recount "how he and the victim ended up behind the dumpster."

Article continues below advertisement

Turner tried running after being spotted by the dumpsters, but he was tackled to the ground and remained in the vicinity until authorities arrived. Ultimately, he was given a six-month prison sentence, which was met with public outrage.

Turner would ultimately withdraw from Stanford University, and USA Swimming banned the athlete from professionally competing in the sport. He is a registered sex offender. Chanel Miller has gone on to publish a best-selling book and regularly shares her artwork online.