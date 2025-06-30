"My Father Found Over $40K Inside an Old Furnace" — Stunning Find Goes Viral "They might have bought the house like that." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 30 2025, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Reddit | @dmatson724

When you buy a home, usually the purchase contract indicates that you're buying everything inside of the house and its contents. Unless stipulated otherwise in this agreement, this means that whatever is inside of the home is yours, which includes the responsibility for said items.

In some instances, this can prove to be a liability. Let's say you signed on the dotted line for a house, only to discover that buried somewhere on the property is a gas or oil well leaking into your yard. If the home inspection didn't uncover that this was the case, you could find yourself fronting the cost of removing the well.

But there's an upside to some home discoveries as well. Like living in a place with a previous resident who had a penchant for stashing money in areas of the domicile that many would be hard-pressed to find. This appears to have happened to the father of this Reddit user, who went scrounging around in their home's furnace.

In a viral post to the site's r/mildlyinteresting sub, user @dmatson724 uploaded a picture of the haul. The photo shows six tin cans with their lids removed. A number of them appear to be Christmas-themed.

One is black with mistletoe, red, and green mistletoe graphics on it. The other is blue with a polar bear, deer, and penguin on it. There's a silver one with white snowflake designs and a white tin box sporting candy canes and red mugs on the box's side.

Each one of the six boxes is packed with stacks of dollar bills of various denominations. Many of them are tied together with thick, orange rubber bands. However, one of the tins seems to have the money packed into clear Ziploc-style bags.

All of the cans are resting on top of the furnace in question, which seems to have been turned on its side. A wiring harness is shown coming out of the device's back, and there is another mechanism, presumably a portion of the furnace's machinery, jutting out from its back.

The center of this piece looks akin to a tire rim situated in the middle of a light green, wheel-well shaped fixture. "My father found over $40k USD inside an old furnace," the title of the post reads.

Numerous commenters who replied to his video shared their anecdotes of startling finds they uncovered in their homes. Like this one, penned by another Reddit user, who said that they once helped their aunt and uncle renovate a home they had just purchased.

Whilst using a shop vac to clean up an area surrounding a bathroom cupboard, "the toe kick plate had fallen off...[and they] discovered $540 in cash and another $120 in Silver Dollar coins from the late 1800s. The value of the coins at the time was between $5-$10 each," the Reddit user wrote.

This prompted another user on the application to question whether or not the house's previous owner had even been aware of the tinned wads of cash hidden inside of the furnace. Speculating that whoever had owned the property previously may've even placed it in there. Or that they purchased a used furnace, not knowing the cash was inside.

"Yeah, I kind of wonder if the owner of the furnace even knew it was there. They might have bought the house like that," one said. Another person shared how they once bought a mobile home, only to have the previous owner show up to their property attempting to gather some of the belongings they left behind.

The Reddit user indicated they had thrown everything away, but this did little to quell the suspicions of the mobile home's past resident. They attempted to look inside and discern whether or not the Redditor was lying to them and held onto their belonging and was just lying to them.

