"I Said I Didn't Need Help!" — Mom With Toddler Posts Scary Exchange With Man in Costco Parking Lot "Get out of here!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 27 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET

Sometimes, people will hang around parking lots in the hopes of helping customers unload their groceries so that they can be tipped for their services. And in some cases, these same folks will become aggressive and demand a specific amount of money, like this one dude who was hanging around a Home Depot and tried strong-arming a dude into forking over more cash, despite getting tipped.

However, the dynamics of these types of interactions change depending on the people who are involved. Like, when a strange man approaches a mom shopping with her young child. Which is what happened to a TikToker named Gigi Brooks, a stay-at-home Mom, during a Costco shopping trip.

Gigi recorded her trip to the store and inadvertently ended up capturing the tense exchange she had with a strange man who wouldn't accept her refusal for help putting groceries inside of her vehicle. In fact, he wouldn't back down until she verbally and physically accosted him to get away from her and her child. Her video with the altercation accrued over 6.1 million views on the popular social media application.

Gigi's video begins on a tempestuous note, she can be heard and seen yelling at someone off camera. "Excuse me, you want me to call the police?" she screams at the person, before the video cuts to her speaking into her camera lens with a wry smile.

A text overlay in the video reads: "Come to Costco with me and my toddler." Next, she says into the camera, "Hi. We're at Costco, we have no list, but I do have a couple of things that I need to get, like essentials. And I'm on the hunt for more easy snacks for Mason."

Following this, she exits the car and records herself taking her child out of the back seat. The video then cuts to her pushing her child through the store as her child holds the Costco card. Her child sits in the front of the cart as she whisks through the appliance section. "I need a coffee machine so bad," she says.

One of the first items she grabs from the shelf are additional sponges, "I need more Scrub Daddies," she says, nabbing a four pack of the popular cleaning product before dropping it in the cart. Afterwards, she picks up a package of sausages and then a bag of tangerines.

Mangoes, berries, and toilet paper are also on her list, along with paper towels. She ends up putting some other snacks in the cart and is super stoked to find a bulk box of "Korean Hydrogel Mask[s]" which she also plans on buying.

Next, she records herself at checkout with her son, and the video immediately cuts to her recording herself at her car as she loads her haul into the vehicle. Afterwards, someone can be heard asking Gigi if she would "like some help," to which she politely declines.

"If you do let me know I'm helping everybody," the person says to her as she informs him that it's "OK" and she doesn't require any assistance. The person informs her that he's "part-time around" the store before wishing her a good day.

She wishes him one back and the man starts talking to her again, telling her that he's going to get her cart so she doesn't need to "worry about that." Gigi then turns her attention to the camera and starts speaking to it, "Does Costco know that you're working here part-time?"

She looks around the parking lot in what seems like an attempt to keep an eye on the man, and while she directs her attention elsewhere, he can be seen walking at a distance from the open trunk of her vehicle.

Following this, she quickly turns around and starts yelling at the individual. "Excuse me, get out of here!" The man informs her that he was going to pick up something that she dropped for her, to which she retorts, "do you want me to call the police?"

"No Ma'am," the man responds. She continues to yell at him, "get the f--- away from me and my child. Get the f--- back I said I didn't need help." The man then replies, "Oh OK. I got you, loud and clear." Gigi can still be heard speaking to the man with her voice raised, "Get the f--- back."

She tosses the toilet paper in the back of the car and tells the man again to keep his distance and to stay away from her. At this point in the video someone approaches her and asks if she's "OK," to which Gigi replies that she's fine but that a "creep" won't leave her alone.

The concerned stranger offers to stand near the vehicle while Gigi gets into her car. Afterwards, the two engage in a conversation, with the stranger stating that they saw the man walking around, too. Gigi then relays that the man claims to work "part-time" at Costco.

"I'm like, no you don't," she says, laughing in exasperation. "I saw, you're okay," the stranger can be heard telling her off-camera. Gigi's video then transitions to her at home as she's walking her dog and child. She says that the moment was "so tense" that she had to ring up her "husband and calm down," following the confrontation.

"This man came up to me, asked me if I needed help," she tells the camera as she goes for her walk. "I said no. I feel like I was pretty polite, you know? Stand offish but polite. And then he proceeded to like, eye out other people that were unloading their cars. Other women, which you know obviously raised some alarms in my head," she tells her viewers.

