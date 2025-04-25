Viral "Good Boy" Slang From TikTok Isn’t as Harmless as It Sounds, and Needs to Go Away "This is so mean I can't explain it." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 25 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@domthetroll

When you hear a kid or teenager say a word or phrase you’ve never heard before, like "delulu," there’s a good chance it was born on TikTok and is riding a viral wave. That’s just the way of the world these days, whether we like it or not. Once something blows up on TikTok, especially with the younger crowd, it doesn’t take long for it to trickle into homes, friend groups, and yep, even classrooms. And that seems to be the case with the latest phrase causing serious chaos, the "good boy" trend.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, "good boy" might sound harmless, maybe even like a compliment, but the slang meaning behind it isn’t exactly kind. In fact, it’s driving teachers crazy and leaving others asking, "How? And why?" So, let’s break down what the "good boy" trend actually means... and why it needs to disappear. Like, yesterday.

What does "good boy" mean in slang?

"Good boy" in slang is used to demean someone who simply complies with a request. It’s basically a way of calling someone submissive or obedient while someone else calls the shots. It's less about respect and more about control, like a superior talking down to an underdog. Think of it like when a dog owner asks their pup to do a trick, and once it’s done, they say, "Good boy."

Article continues below advertisement

Using this phrase among peers is rude and condescending because it carries the same tone you'd use with a pet. And while our pets are definitely part of the family, calling someone by the same phrase you’d use for an animal that walks on all fours, poops in public, and eats off the ground is pretty demeaning. Period.

Article continues below advertisement

The "good boy" trend is making the rounds on TikTok, and its becoming a problem.

The "good boy" slang seems to have started on TikTok (where else?) and, of course, blew up into a viral trend. It appears to have started, or at least taken off, from a video of a young man who uses the phrase on none other than an officer of the law. Bold move, if you ask us. But alas, with TikTok, where phrases like Chimpanzini Bananini or lacing me down bad are thrown around often, little makes sense.

The guy (possibly a teen) approaches an officer and asks for his name and badge number. The officer, looking a little confused, provides the requested information, to which the TikToker replies, "Good boy." It sounds rude, because it is, and the officer looks both shocked and confused, all rolled into one expression.

Article continues below advertisement

That video has over 430,000 shares, more than 200,000 saves, and over 4 million likes, so it’s very plausible @domthetroll started the trend, or at the very least gave it the traction it needed to go viral. And that it did. And now, teachers are complaining that the "good boy" trend is being said in classrooms, particularly when a teacher asks a student to do something, they do it, and someone responds with, "Good boy."

Article continues below advertisement