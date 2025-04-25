The Ice Bucket Challenge Returned for a Brand-New Cause — Inside the Remixed Trend Don't call it a comeback — call it an icy takeover. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 25 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@taylorr_dc, @kaylaspamslol99, @abybowling

Remember the viral sensation that had everyone from celebrities to your next-door neighbor dumping ice water over their heads? The Ice Bucket Challenge is making headlines again. Because everything, and we do mean, everything, is cyclical.

Article continues below advertisement

What started in 2014 as a viral campaign to raise awareness and funds for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is now experiencing a powerful resurgence. But what sparked its comeback? Let’s find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is the ice bucket challenge back?

The Ice Bucket Challenge returned for another health-centered cause. The reemergence of the challenge was created by The University of South Carolina’s MIND (Mental Illness Needs Discussion) club. According to Active Minds.org, the club created the club after a student died by suicide in March 2025. The club is hoping that participants will be moved to donate to Active Minds, a national youth mental health nonprofit. The plan was well-received by fellow USC students within its first few days, with itgarnering hundreds of thousands of views, inspiring over 2,300+ donations and raising more than $40,000 to support mental health resources for youth and young adult

The plan was well-received by fellow USC students within its first few days, with its video garnering hundreds of thousands of views, inspiring over 2,300+ donations and raising more than $40,000 to support mental health resources for youth and young adults. "It started as a random idea, inspired by the original ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and how powerful that movement was,” Wade Jefferson, Sophomore at USC and Founder of the MIND club, said in a statement on the school's website.

Article continues below advertisement

"We wanted to bring that same energy to mental health," he added. "Watching it take off – seeing people we admire, like Peyton Manning, join in – has been surreal. We’re proud, grateful, and just excited to see how far it’s gone and continue to go."

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to do the Ice Bucket Challenge 2.0

The Ice Bucket Challenge may have a different cause for a slightly younger generation, but that's about where the differences between them lie. USC's website listed the rules for the challenge, and they're a replica of the 2014 challenge, as participants are instructed to adhere by the following steps:

Grab a bucket, some ice, and a friend Record your challenge and tag three others to take it next

Post on social media and tag @uscmind and @active_minds to be featured

Include the donation link to support the work of Active Minds

Article continues below advertisement

Much like the first challenge, social media users had plenty to say while watching others willingly pour ice water on their heads, some for the second time. Many users said they were stunned to see the challenge back in the forefront, while others pointed out the reason for the first challenge — to bring awareness to ALS — is still prevalent today.

why are people getting nominated for the ice bucket challenge again pic.twitter.com/0DrhieBi4w — moza (@mb_mozo) April 19, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

"Just please acknowledge why the ice bucket challenge first blew up: ALS. And we’re still waiting on a cure with a 2-5 year prognosis," an X user living with ALS wrote.] "Just deactivated my insta because i got nominated for the ice bucket challenge," another scoffed. "The ice bucket challenge coming back is definitely a recession indicator," a third user believed. "What the f--k is happening?"