Home > News > Human Interest Source: Netflix Where Did Paul Murdaugh Go to College? By Melissa Willets Feb. 24 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

As the sensational trial of disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh plays out in court, people who are following the case want to know everything about Alex — and the wife and son he is accused of murdering.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Murdaugh's past has been dug up during the course of the trial and his history includes a boat accident that left one of his friends dead. Here’s what we know about the college that Paul (and the woman he was accused of killing in the crash) once attended.

Where did Paul Murdaugh — and reportedly Mallory Beach — go to college?

Source: Netflix Mallory Beach and Morgan Doughty

Both Paul and the woman he was accused of killing in the 2019 boating accident, Mallory Beach, previously attended the University of South Carolina, per People. The tragedy took place when Paul was at the helm of the Murdaugh family's boat, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul was about to stand trial for killing Mallory when his life was also cut short. At the time of his murder in the summer of 2021, the then 22-year-old was still a student at the University of South Carolina, and lived in an apartment near campus, according to Inside Edition.

State authorities searched the dwelling for clues after Paul and his mother Maggie were slain at the Murdaugh family home. A source close to the situation reported that investigators visited Paul’s former apartment and confiscated "at least one computer and likely took fingerprints and DNA samples."

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Murdaugh hoped to resume classes at USC after the 2019 accident that left Mallory Beach dead.

In a Facebook post shared by the Beaufort Gazette, it was reported by the Island Packet that Paul had hoped to resume his classes at USC after he was accused in Mallory’s wrongful death.

BREAKING. Paul Murdaugh appeared in a Beaufort County Courthouse on Monday morning to get his bond agreement changed so he can resume classes at USC. Posted by Beaufort Gazette on Monday, July 29, 2019

Article continues below advertisement

As one person commented, Mallory would have loved to have resumed classes, too. However, it is unclear if she was still enrolled at USC at the time of the accident. Another commenter couldn’t help but point out the irony that Paul was reportedly a criminal justice major in college.

What’s the latest with the Alex Murdaugh trial?

At time of writing, Alex is testifying in his own defense. In another chilling twist, it’s Paul’s Snapchat video that has tied his father to the crime scene — the kennels on the Murdaugh property. Alex previously lied about being there, and he has since said that his paranoia and drug addiction were to blame for why he originally claimed he wasn’t at the kennels.