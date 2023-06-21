Home > Viral News > Trending Too Close for Comfort! Passenger Confronts Man Next to Her for Invading Her Personal Space In a viral tweet, a woman on a plane explains how a man invaded her personal space. Folks are wondering why some people continue to behave this way. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 21 2023, Published 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@RevEverett; Getty Images

Although folks are aware that traveling comes with being close to others, most would agree that there is still a need for personal space. But apparently some folks simply don’t have proper plane etiquette, which has caused contention and drama on flights.

So when one woman posted a now-viral tweet about a man invading her personal space on a plane, it caused quite the stir online. Here’s the full scoop.

A man on a plane invaded a woman’s personal space, as she described in a tweet that went viral.

Talk about too close for comfort! In a June 17, 2023, Twitter post, user Rev. Laura Everett (@RevEverett) shared that a fellow passenger decided to invade her personal space.

“Saints, I made the choice, two and a half hours into a four-hour flight, to exert my bodily autonomy and correct this habitual line stepper. Who is also an orthopedic surgeon working on a presentation for a conference in Boston. I informed him that men are not granted more space. He was surprised,” the tweet reads.

Saints: I made the choice, 2.5 hrs into a 4 hr flight to exert my bodily autonomy and correct this habitual line stepper. Who is also an orthopedic surgeon working on a presentation for a conference in Boston. I informed him that men are not granted more space. He was surprised. pic.twitter.com/szZROgu0ZR — Rev. Laura Everett (@RevEverett) June 18, 2023

Along with the tweet, Laura shared a photo to provide context to her statement. You can see the man wearing gray jeans with his legs fully extended in a butterfly position. Interestingly, his leg is clearly past the armrest, which shows he’s in Laura’s personal space. As for Laura, her legs are bunched up closely together.

Twitter users are divided about the male passenger invading Laura’s space.

Whew, chile! In regards to etiquette on airplanes, there are always dissenting opinions about how folks should behave while traveling. And while some folks believe that Laura was right for confronting the male passenger, others think she was doing a little bit too much.

“Haven’t we been over this already? It’s literally because their [genitals] get squished otherwise. I thought this was common knowledge by now,” one person replied when quoting the tweet.

“Men, I cannot tell you how annoying this is. No one should do this. Be considerate,” another person shared. "Respecting the already awkward space issues on a flight is not a big ask, fellas. Come on," someone else wrote.

One person admitted, "I am too afraid to ask a man to make space in this way, I make myself as small as possible." "Men, please stop this, and talk to your fellow men," someone else pleaded.

Truth be told, it can feel uncomfortable being cooped up in an airplane seat over time. And while there is limited space available on a flight, folks need to be considerate. After all, this act can cause issues on a flight if a person feels disrespected.

There are plenty of ways to alleviate this issue by walking around a bit on the flight to stretch your legs or simply paying for a seat that comes with extra room.