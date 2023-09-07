Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Man Took a Helicopter From Manhattan to JFK Airport to Not Miss His Flight You'd think a helicopter from Manhattan to JFK may be a bit steep in price, but this man was determined to not miss his flight and surprised us all. By Distractify Staff Sep. 7 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kevindroniak

There is no gut-wrenching feeling that compares to missing a flight. If you reside in a big city — from New York to Los Angeles — the ability to plan is key to making your flight time. However, we all know that things happen and sometimes time is not on our side.

As such, some people are left with no choice but to buy a later flight to get to their destination. However, some folks are determined to make their flight time by any means necessary, even if that means opting for an unconventional method to get to the airport. One man on TikTok decided to take matters into his own hands by taking a helicopter from Manhattan to JFK airport in Queens so he wouldn’t miss his flight. And of course, we respect the energy. Here’s the full scoop.

A man takes a helicopter to not miss a flight at New York City’s JFK airport.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, people! In an August 2023 post, TikTok creator Kevin Droniak (@kevindroniak) shared a video of him taking a helicopter to JFK airport to make his flight. “This is literally your unemployed friend on a random Wednesday,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Kevin explains his common predicament. “My flight takes off in one hour and I’m still at my apartment in Manhattan,” Kevin said. “I’m not used to military time and I read 18:20 as 10:20, but it’s actually 6:20 and right now it’s 5:00. And the only way for me to get there is by helicopter.”

“So that’s what I'm going to do and we’re going to see if I can make it,” Kevin said while leaving his apartment. “This is hilarious too because today I was like, ‘I’m going to be frugal and take the subway to JFK to save some money and now I’m taking a — god — helicopter.” “But it’s cheaper than buying a new flight. Let’s just hope I make it,” Kevin said.

A few moments later, Kevin made it to the helipad and boarded the helicopter. The short ride showed water views of NYC, architecture, and bridges. “I made it to the airport, it was only a five-minute flight,” Kevin said. “There are 30 minutes until the doors close and I think I’m going to make it.”

The video ends with Kevin walking to the boarding gate and him waving his passport saying, “I made it.”

TikTok users thought that Kevin was joking about taking a helicopter.

When time is of the essence, drastic decisions have to be made. That said, many TikTok users initially thought Kevin was joking about taking a helicopter. But once they watched him board the aircraft, everyone was stunned that he did it. “The way I thought you were joking,” one person said.

"I thought it was a hyperbole thing like 'it would take a helicopter to get to my flight in time,'" another person shared. Interestingly, some folks were surprised that you can Uber a helicopter, and others clowned Kevin for not being able to tell time.

“Me, a midwesterner: YOU CAN HELICOPTER UBER,” one person asked. “Taking a five-minute Uber helicopter is $200; learning how to tell military time, priceless,” another user said.