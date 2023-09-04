Home > Entertainment Man Claims Date "Just Wanted a Free Meal" When She Says No to Sex Woman shares video of her date going back on his promise to pay for her meal after she she makes it clear that she'll be going home alone. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 4 2023, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @Talisha0913

It's official: Chivalry is dead! A woman just shared a video to TikTok from a first date, and things went from 100 percent to 0 percent really fast.

Article continues below advertisement

Basically, when the check came, the man she was on the date with decided to show his true colors. And let's just say that he is never getting a call back from her.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Man agrees to pay the whole bill, then asks date to cover her half after she refuses to sleep with him.

TikTok user @talisha0913 just shared a video from a first date gone wrong. While the video doesn't show anything but the table, the audio perfectly sums up what type of guy she's out with: a jerk!

@Talisha0913 seemingly starts to record the video after the bill arrives. "Should I cover my half?" she asks her date. "Naw, I got you," he replies. How sweet, right? Wrong. The conversation doesn't end right there.

Article continues below advertisement

"Well thank you so much, it was delicious!" she says. Then she tells him that she has to head out because it's getting late and she has to get up early in the morning. He asks her: "Can I walk you to your room?"

Article continues below advertisement

@Talisha0913 hesitates and then says she's not sure if her building allows people to be in there if they're not staying over. She explains that it would be easier if she just went back alone. "Oh I get it," he says. "A man pays for your dinner..." he says as his voice drifts off.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

@Talisha0913 didn't need him to finish his sentence to know what he was suggesting. "I just don't f--k on the first date," she says. To which he asks her "Who said that?" She explains that he's been acting like he wants to get her in bed the whole night. He then says, "You just wanted a free meal."

@Talisha0913 sets him straight: "I have no problem paying for my own bill to avoid something like this," she says. He responds: "Oh okay. Go for it ... Do it!"

Article continues below advertisement

"Are you serious right now?" she asks. "Pay for your own bill," he demanded. She calls him a f--king a--hole, then the video cuts out. The comment section went wild.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

Some users pointed out that she literally offered to pay her half of the bill. Other women explained how they would have handled this situation if they were in her shoes.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

One woman encouraged @Talisha0913 to look at the silver lining — that at least he showed her that he was a jerk early on.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

And one man opined that whoever proposed the date should pay the bill. However, some users felt that it wasn't a fair rule and should not apply to friends dining out together.

Source: tiktok