'The Summit' Host Manu Bennett Was Previously Married — His Relationship History Explored

Actor Manu Bennett is best known for his role as Crixus in Spartacus and more recently, as the host of the CBS reality competition series The Summit. While his filmography is very well-known, the New Zealand actor's personal life is a bit more private.

Actor Manu Bennett is best known for his role as Crixus in Spartacus and more recently, as the host of the CBS reality competition series The Summit. While his filmography is very well-known, the New Zealand actor's personal life is a bit more private.

Manu was previously married, and shares three kids with his ex-wife, but is he dating anyone today? Keep reading to find out.

Manu Bennett was married to ex-wife Karin Horen until their split in 2017.

Two years after her split from her actor husband, Karin Horen, an author and two-time breast cancer survivor, wrote a book titled I Am More Than Just My Tits, where she detailed her less-than-glamorous marriage to Manu. In the book, she revealed that just eight hours after giving birth to their third child, he left for two weeks for work.

"'You're still going away?' I'd asked him, correctly guessing what his reply would be. He'd packed his suitcase earlier that day, leaving clothes strewn everywhere. He left me with a mess, alone again," she wrote. "Whenever anyone asked how I was getting on, I told them I was fine. I always wanted to be the hero. I also wanted Manu to achieve his dreams and be the man he wanted to be before he met me: a successful actor."

Source: Instagram

She went on to blame their divorce on communication and trust issues, after finding photos of other women on his phone. The couple share three daughters together: Pania, Mokoia, and Huia.

Manu previously dated singer Chelsey Diana.

Following his divorce, Manu went on to appear on shows such as The Shannara Chronicles and Pandora. He was also spotted with Belgian singer Chelsey Diana in 2022, and he opened up about their relationship.

Source: Instagram

"She's very talented. Right now we're two artists trying to support each other," Manu told The New Zealand Herald. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Chelsey also gushed about Manu, writing, "I never want to stop making memories with you."

However, it seems Manu is currently single and focused on his new role as the host of The Summit, a reality series that follows contestants who attempt to climb the New Zealand Alps for a prize of $1 million. "I think everybody's looking for some kind of conscious involvement, some kind of solution to to the dislocation of society and humanity," he told Parade.