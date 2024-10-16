Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships You May Have Seen Dylan Sprouse's Wife at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show or Two "I cracked jokes, she cracked jokes, and we clicked," Dylan Sprouse said of now-wife Barbara Palvin. By Anna Garrison Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Former child actors always draw a lot of publicity to their relationships, especially when dating other celebrities. Take Dylan Sprouse, for example. Dylan is known for his work with twin brother Cole on Disney Channel in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and has also appeared in films like My Fake Boyfriend, Beautiful Disaster, and After We Collided.

One of the most recent developments in Dylan's life isn't his career success, but his love life! In 2023, the actor tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend. So, who is Dylan Sprouse's wife? The Sprouse twin's path to love was surprisingly straightforward and sweet. Here's what you need to know about the new Mrs. Sprouse, explained.



Who is Dylan Sprouse's wife? Meet Barbara Palvin.

Dylan Sprouse is married to supermodel and actress Barbara Palvin, who fans might recognize from her high-profile fashion campaigns for Armani Beauty, Victoria's Secret, and L'Oréal Paris. She shot her first editorial in 2006 for Spur Magazine and made her runway debut in 2010 at Paris Fashion Week, per Grazia UK.

Barbara has also walked the Victoria's Secret runway multiple times, including in 2024, where Dylan held up signs in the audience cheering her on. Per Page Six, the signs featured the pair's furry children, French bulldog Piggy Cow, and cat Klaus Von Sprouse.

According to Dylan, the pair originally met at a Harper's Bazaar party in 2017, which he divulged in September 2018 to Page Six. "I cracked jokes, she cracked jokes, and we clicked," he reminisced. Shortly after their meeting, Dylan slid into her DMs on Instagram after noticing she followed him on the platform. However, despite giving her his phone number, it would be six months before the model responded.

But, as it turns out, all's well that ends well because Barbara eventually messaged him back — and flew to China to see Dylan for their official first date! In May 2019, Barbara gushed to People, "I kind of flew to China to see him, just after talking for three months. I was supposed to work in China, and then they canceled the job. I was like, ‘Do you think that’s crazy that I still want to go and see you?' cause I was so excited."

Shortly after Barbara's trip to China, the pair decided to become exclusive, and they made plenty of sweet, public romantic gestures to one another. Per People, Dylan even brought Barbara a hamburger after a Victoria's Secret runway show in 2018. Then, in January 2019, Barbara and Dylan took to Instagram to announce they had officially moved in together in New York City. "Two worms officially in the big apple," Barbara wrote on Instagram.

According to V Magazine, the duo secretly got engaged in 2022. However, they eventually officially announced their engagement in 2023, tying the knot later that year. Per Hungarian outlet Bors Online, the duo married in Barbara's home country of Hungary.