Marc Anthony and His New Wife Nadia Ferreira Are Expecting a Child By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 16 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Singer Marc Anthony may have had his share of ups and downs in the relationship department, but he always seems to find his footing. Although he was once married to Jennifer Lopez — with whom he shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme — the pair have since gone their separate ways and have remarried.

As for Marc, he charmed and wooed Paraguayan model Nadia Ferriera and has since made her his wife as of January 2023. Now, the pair is taking the next step in their relationship and are becoming parents. So, what do we know about his new wife and their due date?



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferriera have announced that they’re pregnant! Do we know the due date?

Oh baby! Love, marriage, and family are in the air! Valentine's Day 2023 was an eventful one for the Anthony household as Nadia and Marc revealed that they are expecting their first child together. “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” the couple wrote in their shared Instagram post with a heart emoji. The translation reads, "Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives.”

While Marc and Nadia's faces aren't in the frame, the photo shows Marc with his hand on Nadia’s bump with her hand placed on top of his showing off her gorgeous ring and red manicure.

As of now, neither Marc nor Nadia have shared their due date. However, it’s common for many women to announce their pregnancy at the end of the first trimester, which lands at three months. So, if Marc and Nadia followed tradition, it's safe to say that their new bundle of joy will likely make its arrival sometime in summer 2023!

Nadia’s bundle of joy will be Marc’s seventh child!

Folks who have kept up with Marc’s romantic life are likely aware that the Latin superstar is a seasoned father. Aside from Marc’s twins with Jennifer Lopez, he also has older children from different relationships.

Marc shares 29-year-old Ariana and 28-year-old Chase with his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado and 22-year-old Cristian and 19-year-old Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres. As for Nadia, her bundle of joy will be her first child.