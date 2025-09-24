Is Kenya Moore’s Ex Marc Daly Really Broke? Here’s the Tea on His Net Worth Some fans suggested that Marc was trying to stay at Kenya's house in September 2025. But that may not be true. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 24 2025, 7:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The name Marc Daly might ring a bell, especially if you’re a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan. Many got to know Marc through the Bravo show after he and Kenya Moore started dating. When they met, Marc owned the Southern fusion restaurant SoCo in New York City, which is actually where the two connected after Kenya got invited there by Chef Roblé, per People. The couple went on to marry in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, in November 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

By September 2019, they had separated but tried to work things out, only to split again in January 2021. Kenya filed for divorce a few months later, and while it took three years to finalize, their divorce was officially settled in December 2023. Now that both have moved on with their lives, some fans of the show seem convinced that Kenya’s ex-husband might be broke. So, we’re digging into his finances to see if there’s any truth to the rumor.

What is Marc Daly's net worth?

Marc Daly’s net worth has been estimated anywhere from as low as $4 million to as high as $35 million, though those figures are from 2024, so where it stands now is unclear. Given how 2024 played out for him, it might be safer to assume the lower end of that range.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of December 2024, Marc announced on Instagram that he was closing his Brooklyn restaurant, SoCo, after 15 years in business. In a heartfelt farewell to customers, he wrote: “What a ride! It was an amazing run, but like all good things, it must end. Goodbye, Brooklyn. You will always be my hometown!”

Marc Daly Businessman Net worth: $4 million (unconfirmed) Marc Daly, RHOA star Kenya Moore’s ex-husband, owned the Brooklyn restaurant SoCo for 15 years before shutting it down in December 2024. That same month, he launched Pulse Media. Birthdate: Aug. 12, 1970 Birthplace: Detroit, Mich. Spouse: Kenya Moore (m. 2017, d. 2021) Kids: 1 daughter with Kenya Moore

Article continues below advertisement

He explained that after 15 years “of serving our wonderful community, it’s time for me to explore a new adventure in media, so I move onward and upward.” He added, “I want to express my deepest gratitude for the loyal support and cherished moments shared within those walls. It has been an incredible journey.” The official closure date was Dec. 31, 2024.

But with that disheartening news came a new chapter. On Dec. 22, 2024, Marc announced on his business Instagram that he was launching Pulse Media, a full-service video production company. He described the company as a “cultural movement” in his announcement post, and according to its website, Pulse Media’s clients have included ABC News, CBS News, HBO, and NBC News.

Article continues below advertisement

Marc Daly was sued by the landlord of his N.Y. apartment building in October 2024.

Although Marc shut down his restaurant after 15 years, it seems he’s replaced that venture with Pulse Media. How well the new business is doing is hard to gauge, but another notable event in 2024 signaled his net worth might have taken a hit.

Article continues below advertisement

According to In Touch Weekly, Marc was sued by the landlord of his Brooklyn apartment building on Oct. 25, 2024, and was facing eviction. Court documents obtained by the outlet showed he owed $9,341, about two months of unpaid rent, as his monthly payment was $4,920.82.